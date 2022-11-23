The Whirlwind created one of the stories of the snooker season earlier this month when rolling back the years to reach the UK Championship at the age of 60 - and he's proved that was certainly no fluke by booking his place in another ranking tournament.

White, whose fairytale in York was ended by Ryan Day, returned to qualifying action this week in Leicester, where he needed to win two matches in order to compete in February's tournament at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

The six-time world championship runner-up defeated Mark Joyce 5-3 in his first match on Tuesday before overcoming Martin Gould by a more comfortable 5-2 scoreline on Wednesday.

In a hard-fought match where the first six frames were keenly contested, White fired in a 63 break en route to opening up a 4-1 lead and although Gould pulled a one back, the popular veteran maintained his composure to get the job done with a fine run of 68.

Meanwhile, fresh from landing the UK title for the first time in his career, Allen failed to qualify after slumping to a 5-0 defeat to China's Zhao Jianbo.

The Northern Irishman, who made more headlines with a five-cushion escape during his victory over Peter Lines on Tuesday, managed just 42 points in the entire match and all of those came in the first three frames as Jianbo pulled off an incredible upset.