Jimmy White's run to the televised stages of the UK Championship was ended swiftly in a 6-2 defeat to Ryan Day.

White came through three matches to sensationally qualify for the main action at the age of 60, but hopes of another shock win never really threatened to materialise against a back-to-form Day. After shading the first two frames, Day was able to control the match and produced breaks of 127 and 105 in a three-frame burst which all but ended White's challenge, though the veteran did get another on the board to keep the scoreline respectable on a night which clearly meant a lot to him. "That’s why I still play snooker, for their support on nights like this," said the 1992 UK champion, whose last occasion of this magnitude was at the 2010 Masters. "It was magical, mind-blowing. I will never forget it. "In the first frame I had two or three chances, I could have taken one and settled down. In the second I got frustrated and made some mistakes with my shot selection. You can’t keep letting a player like Ryan off and he got stronger." Day said: "Jimmy was my favourite player when I was growing up, my hero. To share that occasion with him was a privilege. When he walked into the arena the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up. I was full of adrenaline and nerves for the first few frames but after that I managed to calm myself down and play well."

It may not have been Jimmy White's night but his entrance will live long in the memory. What a legend pic.twitter.com/XD6vKrRl5Z — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2022

Kyren Wilson meanwhile opened up his campaign with back-to-back centuries against Matt Selt, going on to win the game 6-3. Selt fought hard having trailed 5-0 and Wilson was under pressure as his opponent's comeback gathered pace, but a run of 74 finally saw him fall over the line somewhat. Craigie: I should beat Day Earlier, Sam Craigie caused a huge upset to dump defending champion Zhao Xintong out of the UK Championship and will face Day next. Craigie won a surprisingly one-sided contest 6-2, ratting off five frames in a row after Zhao had taken an early lead only to see his hopes of a successful defence evaporate. Long considered a player capable of achieving more than he so far has on the World Snooker Tour, Craigie signed off with a century for one of the most significant wins of his career. "It's a good win, I've played well," said Craigie. "I didn't feel great before the match. He's that good, he could just drill you. I just woke up with a bit of a headache, a bit shaky, but I've had a few tablets and just hoped for the best. Craigie noted the support he received in York and was taken aback, adding: "I've never experienced that before, so it was hard to even take it in. It wasn't very nice for him, but I loved it. Next up is Day and asked earlier who he'd rather face, Craigie said: "I don't really care, I'm playing well, so if I play well then I should win."