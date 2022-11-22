Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Mark Allen spies an escape (WST, Eurosport)
Mark Allen spies an escape (WST, Eurosport)

Mark Allen plays fortunate five-cushion escape against Peter Lines

By Sporting Life
16:23 · TUE November 22, 2022

Mark Allen might feel like nothing can go wrong for him after Sunday's UK Championship victory and a fluke escape shot in his German Masters qualifier.

Allen rallied from 6-1 down to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 and was back in action against Peter Lines on Tuesday, where he progressed with the minimum of fuss.

During frame six, Allen found himself tucked behind the yellow and had no option but to use the jaws for his escape, but it's fair to say he didn't envisage the cue ball travelling back up and down the table before finding a loose red.

As you can see in the video below, Allen could do no more than raise a hand in apology as he returned to his chair.

Lines was also able to smile as he went on to complete a frame-winning break, but Allen was back in business to seal a 5-2 win soon after.

There have so far been few surprises in qualifying, with Ryan Day and Stephen Maguire the big-name casualties. Sam Craigie got the better of the latter to continue his good run of form, and Tom Ford also managed to scrape through following his run to the semi-finals in York.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....