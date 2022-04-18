Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan made the gesture after this shot
Ronnie O'Sullivan made the gesture after this shot

Ronnie O'Sullivan fined for obscene gestures at the World Championship and UK Championship

By Sporting Life
16:52 · WED October 26, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been fined for obscene gestures at the 2021 UK Championship and the 2022 World Championship.

The seven-time Crucible King was caught on camera making a lewd action during his 10-5 first-round win over Dave Gilbert back in April, while he's also being punishment for an incident during his match with Kyren Wilson in York last November.

O'Sullivan has been fined £2,000 and an additional £2,000 to cover the costs of the disciplinary hearing.

A WPBSA statement read: "After a WPBSA Disciplinary Committee hearing before an independent tribunal on 16th September 2022, Ronnie O’Sullivan was found to have breached the WPBSA Conduct Regulations and his players contract: The allegation was that the Player had made a lewd and offensive gesture on two separate occasions in televised matches at the UK Championship 2021 and World Championship 2022. Mr O’Sullivan has the right to appeal the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee."

This is not the first time the Rocket has found himself in hot water with the authorities. In 2008 he was fined £2,750 after making obscene gestures and comments at a China Open press conference and five years later referee Michaela Tabb warned him over a gesture he made during his semi-final against Judd Trump.

Latest Sky Bet offer
Latest Sky Bet offer

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....