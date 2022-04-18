The seven-time Crucible King was caught on camera making a lewd action during his 10-5 first-round win over Dave Gilbert back in April , while he's also being punishment for an incident during his match with Kyren Wilson in York last November.

O'Sullivan has been fined £2,000 and an additional £2,000 to cover the costs of the disciplinary hearing.

A WPBSA statement read: "After a WPBSA Disciplinary Committee hearing before an independent tribunal on 16th September 2022, Ronnie O’Sullivan was found to have breached the WPBSA Conduct Regulations and his players contract: The allegation was that the Player had made a lewd and offensive gesture on two separate occasions in televised matches at the UK Championship 2021 and World Championship 2022. Mr O’Sullivan has the right to appeal the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee."

This is not the first time the Rocket has found himself in hot water with the authorities. In 2008 he was fined £2,750 after making obscene gestures and comments at a China Open press conference and five years later referee Michaela Tabb warned him over a gesture he made during his semi-final against Judd Trump.