Masters Snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, TV coverage & tickets

A compelling edition of the Masters is over, with Stuart Bingham bagging one of the most lucrative prizes in the sport for the first time in his career.

Here, you can look back at how the tournament unfolded with all the results and daily round-ups.

Masters results

FINAL

Ali Carter 8-10 Stuart Bingham

CLICK HERE FOR FINAL REPORT

SEMI-FINALS

Shaun Murphy 3-6 Ali Carter

David Gilbert 2-6 Stuart Bingham

QUARTER-FINALS

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Joe Perry

Ali Carter 6-3 John Higgins

Stephen Maguire 2-6 David Gilbert

Kyren Wilson 4-6 Stuart Bingham

ROUND ONE

Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy

Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry

Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter

John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins

Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski

Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

Tournament schedule and round-by-round results

All matches up to and including semi-finals best of 11; final best of 19

Sunday 12 January

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter

CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REPORT

Monday 13 January

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert

CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY REPORT

Tuesday 14 January

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins

CLICK HERE FOR TUESDAY REPORT

Wednesday 15 January

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY REPORT

Thursday 16 January

Quarter-Finals

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Shaun Murphy 6-3 Joe Perry

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Ali Carter 6-3 John Higgins

CLICK HERE FOR THURSDAY REPORT

Friday 17 January

Quarter-Finals

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Stephen Maguire 2-6 David Gilbert

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Kyren Wilson 4-6 Stuart Bingham

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REPORT

Saturday 18 January

Semi-Finals

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Shaun Murphy 3-6 Ali Carter

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

David Gilbert 2-6 Stuart Bingham

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Sunday 19 January

Final

Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

Ali Carter 3-5 Stuart Bingham

Sunday 19 January

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

Ali Carter 8-10 Stuart Bingham

CLICK HERE FOR FINAL REPORT

Dafabet Masters: Pre-tournament odds:

Judd Trump - 2/1

Neil Robertson - 9/2

Mark Selby - 13/2

Mark Allen - 11/1

John Higgins - 12/1

Kyren Wilson - 18/1

Mark Williams - 20/1

Shaun Murphy - 20/1

Stuart Bingham - 20/1

Neil Robertson - 16/1

Barry Hawkins - 22/1

Jack Lisowski - 33/1

David Gilbert - 40/1

Stephen Maguire - 45/1

- Ali Carter - 66/1

Joe Perry - 100-1

Are tickets still on sale and how can I buy them?

The Masters is snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament and the 2019 event runs from January 13 to 20. Tickets are available – for details click here.

Dafabet Masters: How to watch

BBC television and online via the iPlayer; Eurosport television and online via Eurosport Player.

Dafabet Masters: Prize fund

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £725,000

Masters Snooker History

The Masters, which makes up snooker's Triple Crown, is the second longest running snooker event behind the worlds although there are no ranking points on offer as it remains a purely invitational tournament of just 16 players - who are usually the highest ranked in the world at the time.

The event began in 1975 when John Spencer beat Ray Reardon 9-8 in a thriller and has always been held in London although the venue switched to Alexandra Palace from Wembley in 2012.

Snooker's biggest names of the past such as Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Alex Higgins and Cliff Thorburn have all won this trophy - as well as one of the most lucrative winners' cheques in the sport - but Stephen Hendry then became the most successful player in the event's history when winning it five times in a row and six in total during the height of his powers in the early 1990s.

Ronnie O'Sullivan then equalled this record in 2016 with a 10-1 thrashing of Barry Hawkins in 2016 and then a year later moved one clear with a 10-7 victory over Joe Perry.

Shaun Murphy's 2015 triumph over Neil Robertson saw him become just the 10th player in history to complete the Triple Crown having previously won the World Championship and UK Championship once each.

12 months ago, Judd Trump claimed his maiden Masters title when defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final 10-4.

Masters Most Titles

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7

Stephen Hendry - 6

Steve Davis - 3

Mark Selby - 3

Cliff Thorburn - 3

Paul Hunter - 3

John Higgins - 2

Mark Williams - 2

Alex Higgins - 2

John Spencer - 1

Ray Reardon - 1

Doug Mountjoy - 1

Perrie Mans - 1

Terry Griffiths - 1

Jimmy White - 1

Dennis Taylor - 1

Alan McManus - 1

Matthew Stevens - 1

Ding Junhui - 1

Neil Robertson - 1

Shaun Murphy - 1

Mark Allen - 1

Judd Trump - 1

Masters Snooker Finals