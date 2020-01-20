Masters Snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, TV coverage & tickets

The results and daily round-ups from the 2020 Dafabet Masters, which took place from January 12-19 at Alexandra Palace in London.
A compelling edition of the Masters is over, with Stuart Bingham bagging one of the most lucrative prizes in the sport for the first time in his career.
Here, you can look back at how the tournament unfolded with all the results and daily round-ups.
Masters results
FINAL
- Ali Carter 8-10 Stuart Bingham
SEMI-FINALS
- Shaun Murphy 3-6 Ali Carter
- David Gilbert 2-6 Stuart Bingham
QUARTER-FINALS
- Shaun Murphy 6-2 Joe Perry
- Ali Carter 6-3 John Higgins
- Stephen Maguire 2-6 David Gilbert
- Kyren Wilson 4-6 Stuart Bingham
ROUND ONE
- Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy
- Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry
- Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter
- John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski
- Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham
Tournament schedule and round-by-round results
- All matches up to and including semi-finals best of 11; final best of 19
Sunday 12 January
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter
Monday 13 January
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert
Tuesday 14 January
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 15 January
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham
Thursday 16 January
Quarter-Finals
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Shaun Murphy 6-3 Joe Perry
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Ali Carter 6-3 John Higgins
Friday 17 January
Quarter-Finals
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Stephen Maguire 2-6 David Gilbert
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Kyren Wilson 4-6 Stuart Bingham
Saturday 18 January
Semi-Finals
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Shaun Murphy 3-6 Ali Carter
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- David Gilbert 2-6 Stuart Bingham
Sunday 19 January
Final
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Ali Carter 3-5 Stuart Bingham
Sunday 19 January
Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)
- Ali Carter 8-10 Stuart Bingham
Dafabet Masters: Pre-tournament odds:
- Judd Trump - 2/1
- Neil Robertson - 9/2
- Mark Selby - 13/2
- Mark Allen - 11/1
- John Higgins - 12/1
- Kyren Wilson - 18/1
- Mark Williams - 20/1
- Shaun Murphy - 20/1
- Stuart Bingham - 20/1
- Barry Hawkins - 22/1
- Jack Lisowski - 33/1
- David Gilbert - 40/1
- Stephen Maguire - 45/1
- Ali Carter - 66/1
- Joe Perry - 100-1
Dafabet Masters: How to watch
BBC television and online via the iPlayer; Eurosport television and online via Eurosport Player.
Dafabet Masters: Prize fund
- Winner: £250,000
- Runner-up: £100,000
- Semi-finals: £60,000
- Quarter-finals: £30,000
- Last 16: £15,000
- Highest break: £15,000
- Total: £725,000
Masters Snooker History
The Masters, which makes up snooker's Triple Crown, is the second longest running snooker event behind the worlds although there are no ranking points on offer as it remains a purely invitational tournament of just 16 players - who are usually the highest ranked in the world at the time.
The event began in 1975 when John Spencer beat Ray Reardon 9-8 in a thriller and has always been held in London although the venue switched to Alexandra Palace from Wembley in 2012.
Snooker's biggest names of the past such as Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Alex Higgins and Cliff Thorburn have all won this trophy - as well as one of the most lucrative winners' cheques in the sport - but Stephen Hendry then became the most successful player in the event's history when winning it five times in a row and six in total during the height of his powers in the early 1990s.
Ronnie O'Sullivan then equalled this record in 2016 with a 10-1 thrashing of Barry Hawkins in 2016 and then a year later moved one clear with a 10-7 victory over Joe Perry.
Shaun Murphy's 2015 triumph over Neil Robertson saw him become just the 10th player in history to complete the Triple Crown having previously won the World Championship and UK Championship once each.
12 months ago, Judd Trump claimed his maiden Masters title when defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final 10-4.
Masters Most Titles
- Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7
- Stephen Hendry - 6
- Steve Davis - 3
- Mark Selby - 3
- Cliff Thorburn - 3
- Paul Hunter - 3
- John Higgins - 2
- Mark Williams - 2
- Alex Higgins - 2
- John Spencer - 1
- Ray Reardon - 1
- Doug Mountjoy - 1
- Perrie Mans - 1
- Terry Griffiths - 1
- Jimmy White - 1
- Dennis Taylor - 1
- Alan McManus - 1
- Matthew Stevens - 1
- Ding Junhui - 1
- Neil Robertson - 1
- Shaun Murphy - 1
- Mark Allen - 1
- Judd Trump - 1
Masters Snooker Finals
- 1975 - John Spencer 9-8 Ray Reardon
- 1976 - Ray Reardon 7-3 Graham Miles
- 1977 - Doug Mountjoy 7-6 Ray Reardon
- 1978 - Alex Higgins 7-5 Cliff Thorburn
- 1979 - Perrie Mans 8-4 Alex Higgins
- 1980 - Terry Griffiths 9-5 Alex Higgins
- 1981 - Alex Higgins 9-6 Terry Griffiths
- 1982 - Steve Davis 9-5 Terry Griffiths
- 1983 - Cliff Thorburn 9-7 Ray Reardon
- 1984 - Jimmy White 9-5 Terry Griffiths
- 1985 - Cliff Thorburn 9-6 Doug Mountjoy
- 1986- Cliff Thorburn 9-5 Jimmy White
- 1987 - Dennis Taylor 9-8 Alex Higgins
- 1988 - Steve Davis 9-0 Mike Hallett
- 1989 - Stephen Hendry 9-6 John Parrott
- 1990 - Stephen Hendry 9-4 John Parrott
- 1991 - Stephen Hendry 9-8 Mike Hallett
- 1992 - Stephen Hendry 9-4 John Parrott
- 1993 - Stephen Hendry 9-5 James Wattana
- 1994 - Alan McManus 9-8 Stephen Hendry
- 1995 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-3 John Higgins
- 1996 - Stephen Hendry 10-5 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 1997 - Steve Davis 10-8 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 1998 - Mark Williams 10-9 Stephen Hendry
- 1999 - John Higgins 10-8 Ken Doherty
- 2000 - Matthew Stevens 10-8 Ken Doherty
- 2001 - Paul Hunter 10-9 Fergal O'Brien
- 2002 - Paul Hunter 10-9 Mark Williams
- 2003 - Mark Williams 10-4 Stephen Hendry
- 2004 - Paul Hunter 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-3 John Higgins
- 2006 - John Higgins 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2007 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-3 Ding Junhui
- 2008 - Mark Selby 10-3 Stephen Lee
- 2009 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-8 Mark Selby
- 2010 - Mark Selby 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2011 - Ding Junhui 10-4 Marco Fu
- 2012 - Neil Robertson 10-6 Shaun Murphy
- 2013 - Mark Selby 10-6 Neil Robertson
- 2014 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 Mark Selby
- 2015 - Shaun Murphy 10-2 Neil Robertson
- 2016 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Barry Hawkins
- 2017 - Mark Allen 10-7 Kyren Wilson
- 2018 - Judd Trump 10-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan