Masters Snooker: John Higgins likens Ali Carter to Denmark football team ahead of quarter-final

John Higgins has likened Ali Carter to the 1992 Danish football team head of their Masters quarter-final, fearing the lack of pressure on his opponent will provide a major advantage.
Higgins set up the meeting by defeating an out-of-sorts Barry Hawkins in the first round 6-1, with Carter laying in wait after grinding out a superb, gritty 6-4 win over Mark Selby.
Carter expected to be watching the 2020 tournament on TV, but was a late addition to the competition due to Ronnie O'Sullivan's shock decision to miss this year's Masters.
After his first round victory the world number 17 admitted that being a surprise inclusion in the competition had meant he was playing without fear or pressure, which clearly aided his first round performance.
Higgins sees Carter's relaxed attitude and underdog tag as a major asset to the 40-year-old and a threat to himself.
The four time World Champion and two time Masters winner has compared Carter to the Danish football team of 1992.
They were on their summer holidays, having failed to qualify for the 1992 European Championships, when they were called up to compete in the tournament due to Yugoslavia's disqualification due to the Yugoslavia Wars.
The Danes went on to win the tournament, beating France, Scotland and The Netherlands on their way to the final, where they beat Germany 2-0 to lift the trophy.
Higgins said: "He's like Denmark right now, when Denmark got called up late to the Euros. It is very similar.
"He gets the late call and he is on a free roll here, there is no pressure or expectation on him and he's just enjoying the ride.
"That can make him really dangerous. Denmark kept beating the big nations and went on to win the Euros and after what Ali did to one of the best in the game in Mark Selby he will be fancying win this whole thing now."
And despite his comprehensive victory over Hawkins, Higgins knows he will have to be much better in the quarters.
"It was a brilliant win, but my performance was only okay. I missed a lot, but half of that was because I could see Barry was really struggling and that affected me too.
"I know I'll have to be much better against Ali. I'll have to tighten up because Ali was excellent in his first match and he will punish me if I make the same mistakes in our match."