Masters Snooker: John Higgins likens Ali Carter to Denmark football team ahead of quarter-final

Cricket
Gareth Jones · Journalist
Last Updated
08:28 · January 15, 2020 · 2 min read

John Higgins has likened Ali Carter to the 1992 Danish football team head of their Masters quarter-final, fearing the lack of pressure on his opponent will provide a major advantage.

Higgins set up the meeting by defeating an out-of-sorts Barry Hawkins in the first round 6-1, with Carter laying in wait after grinding out a superb, gritty 6-4 win over Mark Selby.

Carter expected to be watching the 2020 tournament on TV, but was a late addition to the competition due to Ronnie O'Sullivan's shock decision to miss this year's Masters.

After his first round victory the world number 17 admitted that being a surprise inclusion in the competition had meant he was playing without fear or pressure, which clearly aided his first round performance.

Higgins sees Carter's relaxed attitude and underdog tag as a major asset to the 40-year-old and a threat to himself.

The four time World Champion and two time Masters winner has compared Carter to the Danish football team of 1992.

They were on their summer holidays, having failed to qualify for the 1992 European Championships, when they were called up to compete in the tournament due to Yugoslavia's disqualification due to the Yugoslavia Wars.

The Danes went on to win the tournament, beating France, Scotland and The Netherlands on their way to the final, where they beat Germany 2-0 to lift the trophy.

Higgins said: "He's like Denmark right now, when Denmark got called up late to the Euros. It is very similar.

"He gets the late call and he is on a free roll here, there is no pressure or expectation on him and he's just enjoying the ride.

The Denmark team celebrate their shock 1992 European Championship victory
The Denmark team celebrate their shock 1992 European Championship victory

"That can make him really dangerous. Denmark kept beating the big nations and went on to win the Euros and after what Ali did to one of the best in the game in Mark Selby he will be fancying win this whole thing now."

And despite his comprehensive victory over Hawkins, Higgins knows he will have to be much better in the quarters.

"It was a brilliant win, but my performance was only okay. I missed a lot, but half of that was because I could see Barry was really struggling and that affected me too.

"I know I'll have to be much better against Ali. I'll have to tighten up because Ali was excellent in his first match and he will punish me if I make the same mistakes in our match."

Related links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 37mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 37mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
11/8
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
5/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews