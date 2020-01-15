Masters Snooker: John Higgins likens Ali Carter to Denmark football team ahead of quarter-final

Higgins set up the meeting by defeating an out-of-sorts Barry Hawkins in the first round 6-1, with Carter laying in wait after grinding out a superb, gritty 6-4 win over Mark Selby.

Carter expected to be watching the 2020 tournament on TV, but was a late addition to the competition due to Ronnie O'Sullivan's shock decision to miss this year's Masters.

After his first round victory the world number 17 admitted that being a surprise inclusion in the competition had meant he was playing without fear or pressure, which clearly aided his first round performance.

Higgins sees Carter's relaxed attitude and underdog tag as a major asset to the 40-year-old and a threat to himself.

The four time World Champion and two time Masters winner has compared Carter to the Danish football team of 1992.

They were on their summer holidays, having failed to qualify for the 1992 European Championships, when they were called up to compete in the tournament due to Yugoslavia's disqualification due to the Yugoslavia Wars.

The Danes went on to win the tournament, beating France, Scotland and The Netherlands on their way to the final, where they beat Germany 2-0 to lift the trophy.

Higgins said: "He's like Denmark right now, when Denmark got called up late to the Euros. It is very similar.

"He gets the late call and he is on a free roll here, there is no pressure or expectation on him and he's just enjoying the ride.