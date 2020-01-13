Watch: Ali Carter reveals huge effort in beating Mark Selby at Masters

Carter saw off Selby 6-4, battling back from the fightback from the former Masters Champion, in a match that lasted four hours.

Carter lead 3-1, before trailing 4-3, to finally fightback himself to seal the shock victory.

The world number 17 is only in the field due to Ronnie O'Sullivan's withdrawal and admitted his surprise involvement affected his emotions.

Carter said: "I did well to win the first frame, as I was so nervous going into it. I forgot what it was like playing on a one table setup with all eyes on you, as it has been a while since I've done that.

"But at 3-1 I felt relaxed, comfortable and cruising really, but then I made some poor shot selections. So to then hold on and stop his momentum when he was building was a big moment for me.

"I'm delighted I could dig in and see it out. At the end, every ball felt like giving a pint of blood, but I held on and did it.

"He is an excellent player and this is a huge win for me."