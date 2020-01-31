Dafabet Masters: Stuart Bingham reaches final after victory over David Gilbert

Snooker
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
23:32 · January 18, 2020 · 3 min read

Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter will both make their Masters final debuts on Sunday after coming through semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

World number 14 Bingham overcame David Gilbert 6-2 in the second last-four clash on Saturday evening after Carter had earlier beaten 2015 champion Shaun Murphy 6-3.

Bingham told the BBC: "I was a bit disappointed in my own play, Dave gave me chances in the first three frames and I just took them.

"I got a bit of momentum going I'm just enjoying the moment out there and I'm feeling pretty relaxed."

Gilbert reached the last four of the World Championship last season and fell at the same stage this week.

He told the BBC: "I loved it even though I was playing poorly. I couldn't pot the tough balls and made it easy for Stuart.

"I've got nothing to worry about here, I had a bad day. People might say I'm a nearly man but I used to be the nowhere man so I'm making strides."

World number 17 Carter was only given an invite to the tournament after seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan opted not to take part.

A break of 91 helped him to a 3-1 lead over 2015 champion Murphy and he also hit 70 and 97 to reach his third Triple Crown event final.

"When you get into the competition like I did you think you're on a free roll but when you get here it hits you in the face," Carter told BBC Sport.

"I now think it's mine to lose rather than just being happy to be here, that's my competitive edge.

"It's been a tough few years but I'm still here and still fighting.

"I've been to hell and back and it's special to be in the final but the job is not done yet."

Murphy made two centuries but after failing to build on a break of 56 in the sixth frame Carter went 4-2 ahead before going on to win.

"The way he finished that match off was quite special, it's not easy out there," Murphy told the BBC.

"It was very classily done and I wish him the best in the final."

Tournament schedule and round-by-round results

  • All matches up to and including semi-finals best of 11; final best of 19

ROUND ONE

Sunday 12 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter

Monday 13 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert

Tuesday 14 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 15 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

Thursday 16 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Shaun Murphy 6-3 Joe Perry

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Ali Carter 6-3 John Higgins

Friday 17 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Stephen Maguire 2-6 David Gilbert

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Kyren Wilson 4-6 Stuart Bingham

Saturday 18 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Shaun Murphy 3-6 Ali Carter

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • David Gilbert 2-6 Stuart Bingham
Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 27mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 27mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews