Masters Snooker result and report: Kyren Wilson beats Jack Lisowski 6-2

2018 Masters runner-up Kyren Wilson came from 2-0 behind to beat Jack Lisowski 6-2 in their first-round clash at Alexandra Palace.

With a host of big names already out this week, Wilson would have been fearing the worst when finding himself trailing 2-0 before producing an accomplished fightback that saw him prove much too streetwise for an erratic Lisowski. The latter began in typically fluent fashion, opening up with a run of 56 that did the bulk of the damage in an opening frame in which Wilson failed to trouble the scoreboard.

Wilson only managed a solitary point in the second frame as Lisowski doubled his lead with another silky break, this time of 72, but The Warrior stepped in when finally able to get his hand on the table in frame three. The early exchanges of that frame had seen Lisowski in first again but when he broke down on 18, Wilson held his nerve to put together a well-taken contribution of 66 to finally get a foothold in the match. If that was the opening Wilson had been waiting for, the following frame was to prove even more crucial, Lisowski's Masters dream beginning to slipping away from the moment he missed a simple blue off the spot before again fluffing his lines when needing pink to secure a 3-1 lead moments later. Once again, Wilson held himself together to somehow head to the mid-session with the scores all square and it was apparent that Lisowski was still reeling from that body blow when play resumed 15 minutes later. More sloppy play from Lisowski allowed Wilson to dictate terms in a fifth frame in which the most notable moment came when referee Ben Williams was stung when trying to remove a wasp from the table.

Williams received medical attention after the frame and was passed fit to continue but Lisowksi - who has reportedly been under the weather himself this week - was now looking completely out of sorts and Wilson duly took advantage, winning frames six and seven with breaks of 68 and 67 after his opponent had again spurned good chances to mount his own fightback. To compound Lisowski's woes, his afternoon ended with an attempted long red rattling the jaws before the cue ball followed the same path and dropped into the pocket. As Wilson made his way to the table, he was greeted with a simple opener which he gratefully accepted before proceeding to compile a frame-winning and match-sealing break of 70 that put Lisowski out of his misery and suggested the 2018 runner-up might just be capable of another deep run in this event following a frustrating season so far. Wilson told the BBC afterwards: “I had a nasty one last year [losing to Judd Trump] and it’s tough getting into this tournament. “The first game is always the hardest and once you’ve got that one out of the way you settle. “He just played flawless for two frames. I know Jack’s game very well and he's dangerous when he’s like that. “I’m delighted to get that win. It was a swift exit for me last year and I wanted to enjoy it this year but I still believe I’m here to win it.” For Lisowski's part, he conceded he still has improvements to make: "My top game is up there with, maybe, the top eight players but my B-game is like Selby's Z-game. "I'm still learning but my good game is coming and if I can play well all the time I think I'll be alright." Bingham beats Williams Wilson will play 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals after he beat Mark Williams 6-2. "Obviously my record here isn't the best, so every match is like a final for me," said Bingham, who pulled clear after the first four frames were shared.