Masters Snooker result and report: Kyren Wilson beats Jack Lisowski 6-2

Snooker
Richard Mann · Journalist
Last Updated
07:52 · January 16, 2020 · 4 min read

2018 Masters runner-up Kyren Wilson came from 2-0 behind to beat Jack Lisowski 6-2 in their first-round clash at Alexandra Palace.

With a host of big names already out this week, Wilson would have been fearing the worst when finding himself trailing 2-0 before producing an accomplished fightback that saw him prove much too streetwise for an erratic Lisowski.

The latter began in typically fluent fashion, opening up with a run of 56 that did the bulk of the damage in an opening frame in which Wilson failed to trouble the scoreboard.

Wilson only managed a solitary point in the second frame as Lisowski doubled his lead with another silky break, this time of 72, but The Warrior stepped in when finally able to get his hand on the table in frame three.

The early exchanges of that frame had seen Lisowski in first again but when he broke down on 18, Wilson held his nerve to put together a well-taken contribution of 66 to finally get a foothold in the match.

If that was the opening Wilson had been waiting for, the following frame was to prove even more crucial, Lisowski's Masters dream beginning to slipping away from the moment he missed a simple blue off the spot before again fluffing his lines when needing pink to secure a 3-1 lead moments later.

Once again, Wilson held himself together to somehow head to the mid-session with the scores all square and it was apparent that Lisowski was still reeling from that body blow when play resumed 15 minutes later.

More sloppy play from Lisowski allowed Wilson to dictate terms in a fifth frame in which the most notable moment came when referee Ben Williams was stung when trying to remove a wasp from the table.

Williams received medical attention after the frame and was passed fit to continue but Lisowksi - who has reportedly been under the weather himself this week - was now looking completely out of sorts and Wilson duly took advantage, winning frames six and seven with breaks of 68 and 67 after his opponent had again spurned good chances to mount his own fightback.

To compound Lisowski's woes, his afternoon ended with an attempted long red rattling the jaws before the cue ball followed the same path and dropped into the pocket.

As Wilson made his way to the table, he was greeted with a simple opener which he gratefully accepted before proceeding to compile a frame-winning and match-sealing break of 70 that put Lisowski out of his misery and suggested the 2018 runner-up might just be capable of another deep run in this event following a frustrating season so far.

Wilson told the BBC afterwards: “I had a nasty one last year [losing to Judd Trump] and it’s tough getting into this tournament.

“The first game is always the hardest and once you’ve got that one out of the way you settle.

“He just played flawless for two frames. I know Jack’s game very well and he's dangerous when he’s like that.

“I’m delighted to get that win. It was a swift exit for me last year and I wanted to enjoy it this year but I still believe I’m here to win it.”

For Lisowski's part, he conceded he still has improvements to make: "My top game is up there with, maybe, the top eight players but my B-game is like Selby's Z-game.

"I'm still learning but my good game is coming and if I can play well all the time I think I'll be alright."

Bingham beats Williams

Wilson will play 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals after he beat Mark Williams 6-2.

"Obviously my record here isn't the best, so every match is like a final for me," said Bingham, who pulled clear after the first four frames were shared.

"I've played alright, a few little things here and there, but as the match went on I've grown a bit more in confidence.

"The top 16 in the world are here and they're all here on merit. They're all great players.

"If you don't turn up you'll get beaten."

Breaks of 76 and 86 saw Bingham move into a clear lead after the interval and Williams had no response, a tight seventh frame going Bingham's way before he signed off with another half-century.

"How the hell am I number two in the world?" said Williams, before replying "no comment" with regards to whether he'd be back to the practice table.

"You've got to practice or you end up playing like that. He was much the better player. They don't call him Ball Run for nothing."

Masters draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

Scroll down for daily schedule and results

  • Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy
  • Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry
  • Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter
  • John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins
  • Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire
  • Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert
  • Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski
  • Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

Tournament schedule and round-by-round results

  • All matches up to and including semi-finals best of 11; final best of 19

ROUND ONE

Sunday 12 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter

Monday 13 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert

Tuesday 14 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 15 January
Afternoon Session (1300 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski

Evening Session (1900 - BBC/Eurosport)

  • Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 30mFootball

