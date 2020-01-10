WATCH: Dafabet Masters video preview and free betting tips

Ronnie O'Sullivan's decision to skip an event he has won seven times comes under the microscope with defending champion Judd Trump another hot topic as he bids to continue his dominance of the sport.

2018 winner Mark Allen is a leading contender attracting plenty of attention whilst Richard considers two more big names from half of the draw who could be worth keeping on side.

Elsewhere, Richard puts forward two bets for the first-round action as well as a fancy to win the second quarter.