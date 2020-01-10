Sporting Life Snooker Podcast: Dafabet Masters preview

Richard Mann and Ben Coley sit down to discuss the second Triple Crown event of the snooker season, the Dafabet Masters, which gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.
Ronnie’s O’Sullivan’s decision to skip the event comes under the microscope, as do the names who could benefit from the absence of the most successful player in Masters history.
The duo discuss each of the first-round matches in detail whilst dissecting the draw and trying to plot a path to the latter stages for the likes of Judd Trump and Neil Robertson.