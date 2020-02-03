Next Race Off

Meetings

20:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 1f 104y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
(6)
Desert Dawn14
49-5OR: BF
T: B EllisonJ: Cam Hardie

Dawn Approach gelding who was seventh of 11 in a bumper at Newcastle (2m½f) last month where he went off as the 9/4 favourite. Set for his Flat debut now where he merits respect, especially if there is market support behind him.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Fair Star33
49-5OR:
T: B EllisonJ: Ben Robinson

Sea The Stars gelding who won a bumper at Market Rasen (1m5f) on his debut on the track. He could only finish fifth of 16 last time at Cheltenham (1m6f) in a Listed race. This will be his first run on the Flat. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Go On My Cocker7
49-5OR:
T: D ShawJ: T Eaves

Was tailed off on his debut at this course over 7f last month, finishing at the rear of six runners after going off at 33/1. Needs to take a big stride forward on this latest appearance in order to be competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
Its All Clover Nowh7
59-5OR:
T: D ShawJ: Jason Hart

Failed to beat a single rival on his opening two starts on the track. Improved last time at this course over 7f when he was fourth of six runners as a 200/1 shot. Will need to produce more so others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Karaliust1
59-5OR: WS
T: M R BosleyJ: Charlie Bennett

Cape Blanco gelding whose dam was successful over 6f in Australia. Has had a wind operation ahead of this opening outing, while he will wear a tongue-tie. Best to watch on debut.

6
(10)
Lep35
49-5OR:
T: M J AttwaterJ: D C Costello

Has shown some promise on both of his two starts to date. He was fourth of 10 on the AW at Lingfield (1m2f), while he then came back third of eight over that same C&D last time out. One to think about here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Maharashtra44
49-5OR:
T: M HerringtonJ: Phil Dennis

Has struggled on his two outings in bumpers. His latest attempt came at Newcastle (1m6½f) where he came home at the rear of seven runners. Set for his Flat debut here. He will need to improve to be in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Opportunist54
49-5OR:
T: M MeadeJ: B A Curtis

Finished fifth of 10 at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW on his opening start after going off at 5/2. He kept on well in the closing stages. Is open improvement on his second outing over this shorter trip. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Sheriffmuirp54
49-5OR: 77BF
T: J H M GosdenJ: K T O'Neill

Is still a maiden but has finished second on his last three starts, including latest attempt on the AW at Kempton (1m) when he was second of eight on his handicap debut. Remains off the same mark. Leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(2)
Happy Facep1,t9
49-0OR: 63
T: J TuiteJ: Charles Bishop

Has produced some modest performances on the track in her six starts but is without a win. She was fourth of nine on her latest run at Kempton (1m) on the AW. Remains off the same mark. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Happy Face (SP), Sheriffmuir (SP), Lep (SP), Opportunist (SP), Maharashtra (SP), Karalius (SP), Its All Clover Now (SP), Go On My Cocker (SP), Fair Star (SP), Desert Dawn (SP)

Verdict

SHERIFFMUIR has gone close to victory on her last three starts but this extra distance should give him a great chance of recording his opening success. Fair Star was a winner of a bumper at Market Rasen and can be in the mix on his debut on the Flat, while Opportunist is likely to improve on a modest debut to finish in the frame on his second attempt on the track.
  1. Sheriffmuir
  2. Fair Star
  3. Opportunist
