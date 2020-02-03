Next Race Off

Meetings

18:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Selling Stakes (Class 6)
  • 7f 36y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
(8)
Fact Or Fableb17
39-0OR: 52
T: J S MooreJ: L P Keniry

Is still looking for his first victory after 16 starts. Was just 3½L away from the winner when he was sixth of nine last time on the AW at Lingfield (6f). Is stepping up in trip where he has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Knockacurra7
39-0OR: 43
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Kevin Lundie (5)

Lightly-raced colt who is 0-5 on the track. He could only finish fifth of seven on his latest attempt at this course over 6f last month. Stepping up in distance now. Needs to improve on what he has shown to date.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Leo's Luckymanb1,t19
39-0OR: 26
T: D FloodJ: Raul Da Silva

Has shown very little in his four runs so far. He has failed to beat a rival on his last three starts, including on his most recent outing on the AW at Lingfield (1m2f) in a 10 runner contest. Blinkers will be worn for the first time. Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Buy Me Backp147
38-9OR:
T: Archie WatsonJ: L Morris

Has come close to victory on both of her two runs in her career. She was second of 12 at Kempton (7f) on her debut, while last time out she finished third of nine at Newcastle (6f). Cheekpeices are on for the first time. Leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Divine Connection49
38-9OR: 62BF
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

Is a maiden after nine appearances. She finished second of eight at this course over the extended 1m trip on her latest outing after going off as the 5/2 favourite. In with a great chance of success at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Mrs Munnelly125
38-9OR:
T: D P QuinnJ: K T O'Neill

Struggled on her debut on the track as she came back at the rear of 14 runners in a two-year-old contest at Cork (6f). Is set for her opening start for her new yard here. Will need to take a big stride forward on this latest run.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Queen Moyap117
38-9OR: 39
T: N TinklerJ: Faye McManoman (5)

Remains a maiden after five starts. Her form has yet to improve since joining handicap company. She was last of seven at Newcastle (5f) on her latest run. Cheekpieces will be worn for the first time. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
South Light7
38-9OR: 46
T: A BrittainJ: Kieran Schofield (5)

Has shown very little in her seven appearances to suggest her first win will come soon. She came back at the rear of seven runners on her latest attempt at this course (6f). Needs to produce much more.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(1)
White Face
38-9OR:
T: J R HoltJ: Toby Eley (5)

Cappella Sansevero filly whose dam was unraced but a half-sister to Samuri Sword who prevailed up to 1m2f. She is a half-sister to two-year-old 6f/7f winner Acertwo. One to watch on her debut.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8The Groove68-129/2Full Result
T: P D EvansJ: Gina Mangan

Betting

Forecast

White Face (SP), South Light (SP), Queen Moya (SP), Mrs Munnelly (SP), Divine Connection (SP), Buy Me Back (SP), Leo's Luckyman (SP), Knockacurra (SP), Fact Or Fable (SP)

Verdict

BUY ME BACK has hit the frame on both of her two starts to date. She remains opening to improvement so she must have a great chance of breaking her maiden at the third attempt. Divine Connection has produced some good performances without any success so far which puts her in with a chance here, while Fact Or Fable can finish in the frame at this level on his step up in distance.
  1. Buy Me Back
  2. Divine Connection
  3. Fact Or Fable
