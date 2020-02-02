Next Race Off

Meetings

  • Richard Williams Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 2f 40y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£5,458.002nd£1,603.003rd£801.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
All Is Goodp,t116
811-12OR: 104
12/1
T: R DickinJ: Jack Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
2
Oxwich Bay27
811-11OR: 103
9/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge
Last RunWatch last race
3
Super Snipet33
911-11OR: 103
10/1
T: R G HawkerJ: David Noonan
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ask Robint52
811-10OR: 102WS
8/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Seeanythingyoulikeh26
911-8OR: 100BF
5/1
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
6
Avoir De Soinst154
611-2OR: 94
10/1
T: A J HoneyballJ: Rex Dingle (3)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Silver Quay15
811-1OR: 93C
12/1
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost
Last RunWatch last race
8
Darsi Rosep132
710-12OR: 90
25/1
T: Miss L HurleyJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
9
Lots Of Luck67
610-9OR: 87
8/1
T: K C BaileyJ: David Bass
Last RunWatch last race
10
Hold Me Tightt12
610-2OR: 80
6/1
T: P GundryJ: Jamie Bargary
Last RunWatch last race
11
Pot De Fleur30
810-0OR: 70
50/1
T: Christian WilliamsJ: D Crosse
Last RunWatch last race
12
Opera Buffat204
710-0OR: 61
100/1
T: Miss L HurleyJ: Shane Quinlan (5)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Oxwich Bay (9/4), Seeanythingyoulike (5/1), Hold Me Tight (6/1), Lots Of Luck (8/1), Ask Robin (8/1), Super Snipe (10/1), Avoir De Soins (10/1), Silver Quay (12/1), All Is Good (12/1), Darsi Rose (25/1), Pot De Fleur (50/1), Opera Buffa (100/1)

