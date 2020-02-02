Next Race Off

Meetings
14:40 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Richard Williams Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 2f 40y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£5,458.002nd£1,603.003rd£801.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
All Is Goodp,t116
811-12OR: 104
12/1
2
811-11OR: 103
9/4
3
Super Snipet33
911-11OR: 103
10/1
4
Ask Robint52
811-10OR: 102WS
8/1
5
911-8OR: 100BF
5/1
6
Avoir De Soinst154
611-2OR: 94
10/1
7
811-1OR: 93C
12/1
8
Darsi Rosep132
710-12OR: 90
25/1
9
610-9OR: 87
8/1
10
610-2OR: 80
6/1
11
810-0OR: 70
50/1
12
Opera Buffat204
710-0OR: 61
100/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Oxwich Bay (9/4), Seeanythingyoulike (5/1), Hold Me Tight (6/1), Lots Of Luck (8/1), Ask Robin (8/1), Super Snipe (10/1), Avoir De Soins (10/1), Silver Quay (12/1), All Is Good (12/1), Darsi Rose (25/1), Pot De Fleur (50/1), Opera Buffa (100/1)
