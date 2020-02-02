Meetings
16:52 Pau Sun 2 February 2020
Running
- Prix De La Ste Des Courses De Mont De Marsan Handicap Hurdle
- 2m 1f 87y, Good
- 12 Runners
- Winner€18,900.002nd€6,000.003rd€3,000.004th€2,100.00
- Surface: Turf
1
511-4OR:
6/1
2
511-4OR: CD
11/1
3
511-0OR:
2/1
4
510-12OR: CD
11/4
5
510-10OR:
9/1
6
Portentosov19
510-7OR:
14/1
7
Joly Riskb30
510-6OR:
11/1
8
510-5OR:
18/1
9
510-3OR: C
25/1
10
510-1OR:
12/1
11
510-1OR: C
25/1
12
59-13OR:
25/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Habibi Linn (2/1), Castanella (11/4), Miss De Boulko (6/1), Konig Gold (9/1), Joly Risk (11/1), Feu D'artifice (11/1), Memoire D'empereur (12/1), Portentoso (14/1), Sunka Reine (18/1), Nina D'amour (25/1), Fantasia Du Rock (25/1), Blue Honey Moon (25/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
