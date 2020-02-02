Meetings
12:20 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
Makhetb25
59-4OR: C
7/2
2
(2)
58-7OR: C
7/1
3
(3)
109-7OR: CD
12/1
4
(4)
88-10OR: CD
9/1
5
(5)
Valiente21
49-9OR: C
8/1
6
(6)
58-9OR: C
11/2
7
(7)
69-5OR:
33/1
8
(8)
58-13OR: D
18/1
9
(9)
Truly Wickedb44
59-2OR: BFCD
9/2
10
(10)
Opensea25
59-11OR: C
5/1
11
(11)
Pickawinnerb25
59-9OR: BFC
12/1
12
(12)
Nitzramb32
48-9OR:
50/1
Non-Runners
13
(12)
Master Tobe49
49-6OR: -
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Reserve 1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Makhet (7/2), Truly Wicked (9/2), Opensea (5/1), Jerry The Juggler (11/2), Rumbleinthejungle (7/1), Valiente (8/1), Silver Cent (9/1), Peter Piper (12/1), Pickawinner (12/1), At The Opera (18/1), Fives Wild (33/1), Nitzram (50/1), Master Tobe (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
