Meetings

12:20 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Greyville Convention Centre Mr 69 Handicap
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR56,979.002ndR18,244.003rdR9,113.004thR4,566.005thR2,283.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:21:38
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Makhetb25
59-4OR: C
7/2
T: Tony RivallandJ: S Veale
2
(2)
Rumbleinthejungleb81
58-7OR: C
7/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Calvin Habib
3
(3)
Peter Piper58
109-7OR: CD
12/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
4
(4)
Silver Cent21
88-10OR: CD
9/1
T: Lola CrawfordJ: S Randolph
5
(5)
Valiente21
49-9OR: C
8/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Mgudlwa
6
(6)
Jerry The Juggler21
58-9OR: C
11/2
T: Alyson WrightJ: Denis Schwarz
7
(7)
Fives Wildb7
69-5OR:
33/1
T: Kumaran NaidooJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
8
(8)
At The Opera25
58-13OR: D
18/1
T: Michael RobertsJ: Serino Moodley
9
(9)
Truly Wickedb44
59-2OR: BFCD
9/2
T: Louis GoosenJ: Jarred Lee Samuel
10
(10)
Opensea25
59-11OR: C
5/1
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
11
(11)
Pickawinnerb25
59-9OR: BFC
12/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
12
(12)
Nitzramb32
48-9OR:
50/1
T: Kumaran NaidooJ: Xola Jacobs (9)

Non-Runners

13
(12)
Master Tobe49
49-6OR: -
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Reserve 1

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Makhet (7/2), Truly Wicked (9/2), Opensea (5/1), Jerry The Juggler (11/2), Rumbleinthejungle (7/1), Valiente (8/1), Silver Cent (9/1), Peter Piper (12/1), Pickawinner (12/1), At The Opera (18/1), Fives Wild (33/1), Nitzram (50/1), Master Tobe (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex