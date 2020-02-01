Meetings
15:42 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020
1
50-0OR:
14/1
2
50-0OR:
15/2
3
50-0OR:
33/1
4
50-0OR:
20/1
5
50-0OR:
5/2
6
50-0OR:
6/1
7
50-0OR:
50/1
8
50-0OR:
18/1
9
50-0OR:
40/1
10
50-0OR:
9/1
11
50-0OR:
12/1
12
Fleuron33
50-0OR:
12/1
13
50-0OR:
66/1
14
50-0OR:
22/1
15
50-0OR:
50/1
16
50-0OR:
7/1
17
Freetown13
50-0OR:
13/2
18
50-0OR:
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fetiche Atout (5/2), Faraon Fafa (6/1), Freetown (13/2), Fusee Du Mouchel (7/1), Flash De Bucy (15/2), Feu Des Pres (9/1), Filea De Jelma (12/1), Fleuron (12/1), Frenchy De Cigne (14/1), Fading De Mortree (18/1), Feline Roussac (20/1), Falmaco Des Angles (22/1), Fire Bird (33/1), Foudi Segah (40/1), Furiani De Taverna (50/1), Foxtrot Des Bordes (50/1), Fiacre Du Chene (66/1), Fierte Castelets (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed