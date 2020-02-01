Meetings

15:42 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De L'hippodrome Des Bruyeres - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:46:22
1
Frenchy De Cigne36
50-0OR:
14/1
T: C H PetrementJ: Ch Petrement
2
Flash De Bucy15
50-0OR:
15/2
T: C H EcalardJ: F Lagadeuc
3
Fire Bird66
50-0OR:
33/1
T: L VervaJ: L Verva
4
Feline Roussac57
50-0OR:
20/1
T: B GulbransenJ: F Desmigneux
5
Fetiche Atout27
50-0OR:
5/2
T: C H MottierJ: C Mottier
6
Faraon Fafa51
50-0OR:
6/1
T: Mario DooyeweerdJ: M Van Dooyeweerd
7
Foxtrot Des Bordes85
50-0OR:
50/1
T: Bert LefevreJ: A Roussin
8
Fading De Mortree52
50-0OR:
18/1
T: A MeneghettiJ: P ph Ploquin
9
Foudi Segah61
50-0OR:
40/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
10
Feu Des Pres46
50-0OR:
9/1
T: V CollardJ: David Lefevre
11
Filea De Jelma40
50-0OR:
12/1
T: A GarandeauJ: A Garandeau
12
Fleuron33
50-0OR:
12/1
T: G VervaJ: P Y Verva
13
Fiacre Du Chene95
50-0OR:
66/1
T: J R DeclercqJ: J R Declercq
14
Falmaco Des Angles75
50-0OR:
22/1
T: G CurensJ: G Gelormini
15
Furiani De Taverna287
50-0OR:
50/1
T: J CompasJ: J Compas
16
Fusee Du Mouchel45
50-0OR:
7/1
T: S ErnaultJ: S Ernault
17
Freetown13
50-0OR:
13/2
T: J W HallaisJ: J Cl Hallais
18
Fierte Castelets21
50-0OR:
66/1
T: L RoelensJ: D Brouwer

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fetiche Atout (5/2), Faraon Fafa (6/1), Freetown (13/2), Fusee Du Mouchel (7/1), Flash De Bucy (15/2), Feu Des Pres (9/1), Filea De Jelma (12/1), Fleuron (12/1), Frenchy De Cigne (14/1), Fading De Mortree (18/1), Feline Roussac (20/1), Falmaco Des Angles (22/1), Fire Bird (33/1), Foudi Segah (40/1), Furiani De Taverna (50/1), Foxtrot Des Bordes (50/1), Fiacre Du Chene (66/1), Fierte Castelets (66/1)

