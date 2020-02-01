Next Race Off

Meetings

1
(4)
Dalgarno42
79-3OR: 106D
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: B A Curtis

Has shown a useful level of ability in France, latest win coming in Listed company at Deauville. Ran a fair race when third here last time but must improve in order to get his head in front here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Bangkok42
49-0OR: 112D
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby

Group 3 winner in 2019 and sent off at 9/1 in the Derby when disappointing; unlucky not to have won since on several occasions including the Qatar Derby at Doha last time out when too keen; fascinating contender if he's as good on AW.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Court House42
59-0OR: 107C
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

C&D winner who finished runner-up here last time in Listed company (no match for winner); should be thereabouts if he can match the form of his second in the Winter Derby last year.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Extra Elusive211
59-0OR: 106D
T: R CharltonJ: R Kingscote

Won three of his first four starts, though didn't manage to add to that last year. Ran well when only narrowly denied in Listed class by a smart sort when last seen and he's proven his ability on Polytrack; live contender.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Extrodinair50
59-0OR: 75
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: Daniel Muscutt

Off the mark in a novice event at Chelmsford and has run well in defeat twice since but looks well out his depth at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Master The Worldp186
99-0OR: 102CD
T: D R C ElsworthJ: William Carson

Two-time Listed and a Group 3 winner over C&D, his most recent win at the end of 2018. Largely out of form last year, particularly when last seen on turf but freshened up since and he's not without claims if somewhere near his best.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Pactolush,t14
99-0OR: 102CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

Consistent sort who won four races on AW last winter including a C&D success; at his best on AW but probably a little out his depth at this level on all known form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Wissahickon49-38/15Full Result
T: J H M GosdenJ: L Dettori

Betting

Forecast

Bangkok (11/10), Extra Elusive (5/2), Court House (4/1), Dalgarno (11/1), Master The World (16/1), Pactolus (18/1), Extrodinair (125/1)

Verdict

A strong renewal of this contest with proven Group level performer Bangkok in the line up but he's forecast to be a short enough price and with slight doubts over whether he will handle the course/surface here, it might be worth taking a chance on one of the proven all-weather performers. COURT HOUSE fits the bill and a reproduction of his second in last year's Winter Derby could be enough to see him get his head in front. Master the World and Extra Elusive are two more proven all-weather performers and Delargo is another proven at this level and needs consideration.
  1. Court House
  2. Bangkok
  3. Extra Elusive
