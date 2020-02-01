Next Race Off

Verdict

Court House Bangkok Extra Elusive

A strong renewal of this contest with proven Group level performerin the line up but he's forecast to be a short enough price and with slight doubts over whether he will handle the course/surface here, it might be worth taking a chance on one of the proven all-weather performers.fits the bill and a reproduction of his second in last year's Winter Derby could be enough to see him get his head in front.andare two more proven all-weather performers andis another proven at this level and needs consideration.