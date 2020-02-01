Next Race Off

14:55 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Winter Derby Trial Stakes (Listed) (Class 1)
- 1m 2f,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£25,520.002nd£9,675.003rd£4,842.004th£2,412.005th£1,210.006th£608.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Has shown a useful level of ability in France, latest win coming in Listed company at Deauville. Ran a fair race when third here last time but must improve in order to get his head in front here.
Group 3 winner in 2019 and sent off at 9/1 in the Derby when disappointing; unlucky not to have won since on several occasions including the Qatar Derby at Doha last time out when too keen; fascinating contender if he's as good on AW.
C&D winner who finished runner-up here last time in Listed company (no match for winner); should be thereabouts if he can match the form of his second in the Winter Derby last year.
Won three of his first four starts, though didn't manage to add to that last year. Ran well when only narrowly denied in Listed class by a smart sort when last seen and he's proven his ability on Polytrack; live contender.
Off the mark in a novice event at Chelmsford and has run well in defeat twice since but looks well out his depth at this level.
Two-time Listed and a Group 3 winner over C&D, his most recent win at the end of 2018. Largely out of form last year, particularly when last seen on turf but freshened up since and he's not without claims if somewhere near his best.
Consistent sort who won four races on AW last winter including a C&D success; at his best on AW but probably a little out his depth at this level on all known form.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Wissahickon
|4
|9-3
|8/15
|Full Result
|T: J H M GosdenJ: L Dettori
Betting
Forecast
Bangkok (11/10), Extra Elusive (5/2), Court House (4/1), Dalgarno (11/1), Master The World (16/1), Pactolus (18/1), Extrodinair (125/1)
Verdict
- Court House
- Bangkok
- Extra Elusive
