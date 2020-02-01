Meetings

20:04 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Rogue Element21
38-8OR: 79
40/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Nik Juarez
2
(2)
King Khozan56
38-8OR: 83
7/2
T: William MottJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
3
(3)
Bear Alley21
38-8OR: 64
25/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Tyler Gaffalione
4
(4)
Awakened21
38-8OR: 75
11/1
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Edgar Prado
5
(5)
Mister Candy Ride
38-8OR:
14/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Jose Ortiz
6
(6)
Alfatei21
38-8OR: 75
25/1
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Manuel Franco
7
(7)
Sir Kahn21
38-8OR: 82
25/1
T: Daniel PitaJ: Cristian Torres (5)
8
(8)
Mauro's Team
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Jose D AngeloJ: Edgard Zayas
9
(9)
Palm Springs21
38-8OR: 97BF
1/3
T: Todd PletcherJ: Javier Castellano

Betting

Forecast

Palm Springs (1/3), King Khozan (7/2), Awakened (11/1), Mister Candy Ride (14/1), Bear Alley (25/1), Sir Kahn (25/1), Alfatei (25/1), Mauro's Team (40/1), Rogue Element (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

