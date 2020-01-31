Meetings

16:20 Pau Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Charles De Vanssay Handicap Chase
  • 2m 3f 194y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€35,280.002nd€11,201.003rd€5,600.004th€3,920.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:22:54
1
Embrun D'Oudairies17
611-4OR:
10/1
T: Mlle A S PacaultJ: D Mescam
3
Banonitov26
911-4OR: D
7/1
T: S FoucherJ: E Metivier (2)
4
Great Paulb17
711-3OR:
13/2
T: J F CuencaJ: H Rodriguez Nunez (2)
5
Densovent55
711-2OR:
11/1
T: A LacombeJ: C Riou
6
Sultan Silk21
1011-2OR:
22/1
T: D HendersonJ: C Prichard (9)
7
Diwell Stang Blun17
711-2OR:
8/1
T: M MescamJ: M Camus (2)
8
Abbareztv72
611-2OR:
28/1
T: G MousnierJ: P Blot
9
Eh Georges37
611-2OR:
7/2
T: E ClayeuxJ: Felix de Giles
10
Paris Do Brasilv25
1011-0OR: D
16/1
T: L VielJ: A Poirier
11
Bilbo D'assaultv12
511-0OR:
20/1
T: E LerayJ: T Beaurain
12
Bandero17
510-12OR:
10/3
T: Mlle A S PacaultJ: A Chitray
13
Roi D'Oudalleb17
610-12OR: C
50/1
T: J MarionJ: R Mayeur (2)
14
Don Corleone7
810-10OR:
33/1
T: P RaussinJ: M Daubry-barbier (9)
15
Reine De Salanv6
510-7OR:
33/1
T: J OrtetJ: Raymond O'Brien
16
Baron Du Seuil9
910-1OR:
9/1
T: J P DaireauxJ: A Ruiz Gonzalez (2)

Non-Runners

2
Dufou D'Airy17
711-4OR: -
T: F NicolleJ: N Desoutter

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bandero (10/3), Eh Georges (7/2), Dufou D'Airy (4/1), Great Paul (13/2), Banonito (7/1), Diwell Stang Blun (8/1), Baron Du Seuil (9/1), Embrun D'Oudairies (10/1), Densovent (11/1), Paris Do Brasil (16/1), Bilbo D'assault (20/1), Sultan Silk (22/1), Abbarezt (28/1), Reine De Salan (33/1), Don Corleone (33/1), Roi D'Oudalle (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

