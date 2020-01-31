Meetings
16:20 Pau Fri 31 January 2020
1
611-4OR:
10/1
3
Banonitov26
911-4OR: D
7/1
4
Great Paulb17
711-3OR:
13/2
5
711-2OR:
11/1
6
1011-2OR:
22/1
7
711-2OR:
8/1
8
Abbareztv72
611-2OR:
28/1
9
611-2OR:
7/2
10
1011-0OR: D
16/1
11
511-0OR:
20/1
12
Bandero17
510-12OR:
10/3
13
610-12OR: C
50/1
14
810-10OR:
33/1
15
510-7OR:
33/1
16
910-1OR:
9/1
Non-Runners
2
Dufou D'Airy17
711-4OR: -
T: F NicolleJ: N Desoutter
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bandero (10/3), Eh Georges (7/2), Dufou D'Airy (4/1), Great Paul (13/2), Banonito (7/1), Diwell Stang Blun (8/1), Baron Du Seuil (9/1), Embrun D'Oudairies (10/1), Densovent (11/1), Paris Do Brasil (16/1), Bilbo D'assault (20/1), Sultan Silk (22/1), Abbarezt (28/1), Reine De Salan (33/1), Don Corleone (33/1), Roi D'Oudalle (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed