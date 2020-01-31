Meetings
14:17 Angers Fri 31 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
33/1
2
50-0OR:
10/1
3
50-0OR:
80/1
4
50-0OR:
9/4
5
50-0OR:
8/1
6
50-0OR:
10/3
7
50-0OR:
50/1
8
50-0OR:
80/1
9
50-0OR:
18/1
10
50-0OR:
12/1
11
50-0OR:
100/1
12
50-0OR:
4/1
13
50-0OR:
66/1
14
50-0OR:
33/1
15
50-0OR:
22/1
16
Faubourg86
50-0OR:
100/1
17
50-0OR:
16/1
18
50-0OR:
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Faust De Beylev (9/4), Flash Quick (10/3), Fan Quick Rush (4/1), Flamenco Du Lude (8/1), Fronsac Du Vivier (10/1), Fandango La Nuit (12/1), Filou De Pam (12/1), Fakir Du Paou (16/1), Fidzi Dream (18/1), Fiston De La Gare (22/1), Fito Prior (33/1), Fax De L'aumoy (33/1), Forever Young (50/1), Fly Du Quenne (66/1), Flash Besp (80/1), Figari Peji (80/1), Faubourg (100/1), Franckyshai Mess (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed