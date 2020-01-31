Meetings

14:17 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Coulee De Serrant - Attele
  • 1m 7f 117y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:19:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Fito Prior6
50-0OR:
33/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres
2
Fronsac Du Vivier26
50-0OR:
10/1
T: P MaryJ: C Enault
3
Flash Besp6
50-0OR:
80/1
T: Mlle C CheradameJ: A Marie
4
Faust De Beylev161
50-0OR:
9/4
T: C H CuillerJ: E Raffin
5
Flamenco Du Lude39
50-0OR:
8/1
T: A PereiraJ: M Abrivard
6
Flash Quick43
50-0OR:
10/3
T: M EsperJ: O Raffin
7
Forever Young102
50-0OR:
50/1
T: P Y LemoineJ: P Y Lemoine
8
Figari Peji39
50-0OR:
80/1
T: M LemercierJ: M Lemercier
9
Fidzi Dream39
50-0OR:
18/1
T: A G MaillardJ: A G Maillard
10
Filou De Pam31
50-0OR:
12/1
T: J G EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute
11
Franckyshai Mess26
50-0OR:
100/1
T: C H ChalonJ: Ch Chalon
12
Fan Quick Rush14
50-0OR:
4/1
T: M DonioJ: G Donio
13
Fly Du Quenne133
50-0OR:
66/1
T: Mme V MoquetJ: P Houel
14
Fax De L'aumoy24
50-0OR:
33/1
T: V SeguinJ: V Seguin
15
Fiston De La Gare121
50-0OR:
22/1
T: S PrioulJ: F Prioul
16
Faubourg86
50-0OR:
100/1
T: E CaveyJ: E Cavey
17
Fakir Du Paou18
50-0OR:
16/1
T: Y J Le BezvoetJ: Y J Le Bezvoet
18
Fandango La Nuit20
50-0OR:
12/1
T: P H BoutinJ: Ph Boutin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Faust De Beylev (9/4), Flash Quick (10/3), Fan Quick Rush (4/1), Flamenco Du Lude (8/1), Fronsac Du Vivier (10/1), Fandango La Nuit (12/1), Filou De Pam (12/1), Fakir Du Paou (16/1), Fidzi Dream (18/1), Fiston De La Gare (22/1), Fito Prior (33/1), Fax De L'aumoy (33/1), Forever Young (50/1), Fly Du Quenne (66/1), Flash Besp (80/1), Figari Peji (80/1), Faubourg (100/1), Franckyshai Mess (100/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
6/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
10/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
11/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 23m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 44m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex