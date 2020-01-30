Meetings

14:52 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Plailly Stakes
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€13,230.002nd€4,200.003rd€2,100.004th€1,470.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
(3)
Ross Castle22
79-6OR:
33/1
T: M PalussiereJ: A Pouchin (6)
2
(7)
Naab131
69-6OR: D
33/1
T: Mlle C FeyJ: A Molins (9)
3
(4)
Art Collection60
79-4OR: 85
16/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: A Hamelin
4
(8)
Lucky Teamb27
89-4OR: CD
7/2
T: Joel BoisnardJ: T Bachelot
5
(11)
Vibrant Chordsb126
79-4OR: 91
50/1
T: J GoossensJ: K Clijmans
6
(10)
Silver Quartz27
59-2OR: 98D
11/8
T: F H GraffardJ: V Cheminaud
7
(5)
Miracle Des Aigles27
79-2OR: 117CD
13/2
T: Mme C BarbeJ: F Valle Skar (9)
8
(15)
Icefinger38
49-2OR:
10/3
T: Mme P BrandtJ: M Guyon
9
(12)
Nickosb27
49-2OR:
66/1
T: S SmrczekJ: A Coutier
10
(13)
Kilfrush Memories22
49-2OR:
66/1
T: F ChappetJ: E Verhestraeten (8)
11
(2)
House Of Kings123
48-13OR: 84D
8/1
T: Mlle CrombezJ: S Pasquier
12
(9)
Inviolable Spirit19
58-13OR: 68D
100/1
T: Mme D WulfJ: S Hellyn
13
(6)
Espace582
68-13OR:
50/1
T: C BoutinJ: E Hardouin
14
(1)
Gymkhana27
78-13OR: 78
80/1
T: P De ChevignyJ: E Lebreton (6)
15
(14)
Nothing To Lose27
68-13OR: 69D
40/1
T: T V D TroostJ: S Breux

Betting

Forecast

Silver Quartz (11/8), Icefinger (10/3), Lucky Team (7/2), Miracle Des Aigles (13/2), House Of Kings (8/1), Art Collection (16/1), Ross Castle (33/1), Naab (33/1), Nothing To Lose (40/1), Vibrant Chords (50/1), Espace (50/1), Kilfrush Memories (66/1), Nickos (66/1), Gymkhana (80/1), Inviolable Spirit (100/1)

