Meetings
12:25 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020
1
(6)
59-6OR: D
15/2
2
(11)
79-6OR: D
14/1
3
(1)
69-6OR: D
12/1
4
(2)
Zawadi26
79-6OR: D
50/1
5
(4)
59-6OR: D
16/1
6
(15)
Diamantfeeb26
79-5OR: D
17/2
7
(8)
Dalstar26
79-5OR: C
6/1
8
(5)
99-4OR: CD
16/1
9
(13)
59-3OR: D
4/1
10
(12)
69-3OR: D
12/1
11
(16)
79-3OR:
11/1
12
(14)
Treguiss12
59-3OR: D
20/1
13
(3)
Texanitob26
59-2OR:
8/1
14
(7)
Shayandib49
99-1OR: C
5/1
15
(9)
59-1OR:
66/1
16
(10)
78-13OR:
100/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fransir Des Mottes (4/1), Shayandi (5/1), Dalstar (6/1), Pikes Peak (15/2), Texanito (8/1), Diamantfee (17/2), War Asset (11/1), Jeu Celebre (12/1), Iggy Chop (12/1), Linda's Cap (14/1), Dance The Blues (16/1), Maher Senora (16/1), Treguiss (20/1), Zawadi (50/1), Pailledevant (66/1), Modigliano (100/1)
