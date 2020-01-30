Meetings

12:25 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

  • Mare Des Sots Handicap
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:32:23
1
(6)
Pikes Peak26
59-6OR: D
15/2
T: D SmagaJ: C Demuro
2
(11)
Linda's Cap26
79-6OR: D
14/1
T: Mme C LaurJ: C Pacaut (3)
3
(1)
Iggy Chop24
69-6OR: D
12/1
T: C BoutinJ: A Pouchin (3)
4
(2)
Zawadi26
79-6OR: D
50/1
T: Frau V HenkenjohannJ: A Van Den Troost (3)
5
(4)
Dance The Blues19
59-6OR: D
16/1
T: S CerulisJ: Q Perrette (3)
6
(15)
Diamantfeeb26
79-5OR: D
17/2
T: M HoferJ: M Guyon
7
(8)
Dalstar26
79-5OR: C
6/1
T: Van De Poele (s)J: T Bachelot
8
(5)
Maher Senora31
99-4OR: CD
16/1
T: Y BarberotJ: J Cabre
9
(13)
Fransir Des Mottes12
59-3OR: D
4/1
T: Joel BoisnardJ: Alex Roussel
10
(12)
Jeu Celebre54
69-3OR: D
12/1
T: J P SauvageJ: M Delalande
11
(16)
War Asset12
79-3OR:
11/1
T: G BietoliniJ: Remi Campos
12
(14)
Treguiss12
59-3OR: D
20/1
T: S GouvazeJ: H Lebouc (3)
13
(3)
Texanitob26
59-2OR:
8/1
T: A BoninJ: S Pasquier
14
(7)
Shayandib49
99-1OR: C
5/1
T: P AddaJ: F Panicucci
15
(9)
Pailledevant27
59-1OR:
66/1
T: Mme C BarbeJ: F Valle Skar (7)
16
(10)
Modigliano26
78-13OR:
100/1
T: F FievezJ: S Vermeersch (3)

Betting

Forecast

Fransir Des Mottes (4/1), Shayandi (5/1), Dalstar (6/1), Pikes Peak (15/2), Texanito (8/1), Diamantfee (17/2), War Asset (11/1), Jeu Celebre (12/1), Iggy Chop (12/1), Linda's Cap (14/1), Dance The Blues (16/1), Maher Senora (16/1), Treguiss (20/1), Zawadi (50/1), Pailledevant (66/1), Modigliano (100/1)

