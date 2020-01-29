Meetings

17:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 32Red On The App Store Maiden Stakes (Div 2) (Class 5)
  • 1m, Standard / Slow
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 40.82sOff time:17:18:54
1
(5)
Cool To Be A Cat14
39-5OR:
100/1
T: Ian WilliamsJ: George Downing

Has been well held on both of his two appearances to date. He was seventh of 10 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton over the extended 1m trip after going off at 33/1. Needs to improve so others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Endured
39-5OR:
9/4
T: M BottiJ: Daniel Muscutt

Shamardal colt who cost 190,000 gns as a yearling. He is a half-brother to multiple winners, including Al Khafji who was successful over 7f as a two-year-old and Sexy Beast who scored over 1m6f. Best to watchh.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Francisco Pizarro11
39-5OR:
200/1
T: Adam WestJ: Charlie Bennett

Yet to shine on the track in two starts. She was last of 12 runners on her debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW, while on her latest effort, she finished eighth of nine at Chelmsford (7f). Hard to fancy on the evidence of what he has shown.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Gregory K12
39-5OR:
20/1
T: D M SimcockJ: Hayley Turner

Was sixth of eight on his first run on the AW at Lingfield over 1m2f after starting at 5/1. He was help up at the rear of the field and never really got into it. Stepping down in trip now. Best to watch for now.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Group One Power
39-5OR:
11/2
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby

Lope De Vega colt who cost 90,000 gns as a yearling. His dam was a winner over 6f as a two-year-old but also stayed 7f. He is a half-brother to a number of winners. Looks interesting on his debut from this leading yard. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(11)
New Zealander
39-5OR:
8/1
T: C HillsJ: K Shoemark

Australia gelding who is a half-brother to Diavola who prevailed over 1m4f. Yard are in good form at the moment. Not one to discount from running a big race on his debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Note Bleu25
39-5OR:
20/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Finished a long way down the field on his debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW. Improved slightly last time over this C&D as he was sixth of 10 runners. Will need to produce more to finish at the front end of the field.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
Rusper's Lad252
39-5OR:
3/1
T: Tom CloverJ: Jack Mitchell

Showed some promise on his opening start when he was third of eight at Yarmouth (6f) back in May, 1¼L away from the winner. Set for his first appearance on the AW surface here on his return to action. Leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(3)
Chica Del Dia
39-0OR:
40/1
T: S DowJ: L Morris

Toronado filly whose dam was a maiden that stayed up to 1m2f and is a half-sister to 5f winner Stern Opinion. Market likely to speak volumes about her chances of success on her opening start.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(9)
Lady Alexandria
39-0OR:
33/1
T: M P TregoningJ: M Dwyer

Sir Percy filly who is a sister to Sweet P who won over 1m4½f. Her dam was unraced but a half-sister to Purr Along who was quite smart over 1m. Likely type on her debut so a big run can't be ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(12)
Lady Sansa
39-0OR:
7/1
T: R M BeckettJ: Hollie Doyle

Lope De Vega filly who cost 145,000 gns as a yearling. She is a sister to 1m1½f winner Lady Olenna. She is also a half-sister to a number of winners, including Rosie Cotton who scored over 1m. Looks smart on paper. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(6)
Manaabit26
39-0OR:
40/1
T: W J HaggasJ: P J McDonald

Struggled on her debut at Wolverhampton (7f) as she came back at the rear of 10 runners. She was slowly away and ran green. Is likely to be capable of more so expect to see an improvement on that first start.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Endured (9/4), Rusper's Lad (3/1), Group One Power (11/2), Lady Sansa (7/1), New Zealander (8/1), Note Bleu (20/1), Gregory K (20/1), Lady Alexandria (33/1), Manaabit (40/1), Chica Del Dia (40/1), Cool To Be A Cat (100/1), Francisco Pizarro (200/1)

Verdict

RUSPER'S LAD made an encouraging debut at Yarmouth last year on turf. He can build upon that here on his first run on the AW to get off the mark at the second attempt. Group One Power and Lady Sansa are both newcomers who look interesting on paper. They could both be in the mix here on their opening starts and may well come home in that order for the placings.
  1. Rusper's Lad
  2. Group One Power
  3. Lady Sansa

Video Replay

