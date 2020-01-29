17:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Has been well held on both of his two appearances to date. He was seventh of 10 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton over the extended 1m trip after going off at 33/1. Needs to improve so others are preferred.
Shamardal colt who cost 190,000 gns as a yearling. He is a half-brother to multiple winners, including Al Khafji who was successful over 7f as a two-year-old and Sexy Beast who scored over 1m6f. Best to watchh.
Yet to shine on the track in two starts. She was last of 12 runners on her debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW, while on her latest effort, she finished eighth of nine at Chelmsford (7f). Hard to fancy on the evidence of what he has shown.
Was sixth of eight on his first run on the AW at Lingfield over 1m2f after starting at 5/1. He was help up at the rear of the field and never really got into it. Stepping down in trip now. Best to watch for now.
Lope De Vega colt who cost 90,000 gns as a yearling. His dam was a winner over 6f as a two-year-old but also stayed 7f. He is a half-brother to a number of winners. Looks interesting on his debut from this leading yard. One to consider.
Australia gelding who is a half-brother to Diavola who prevailed over 1m4f. Yard are in good form at the moment. Not one to discount from running a big race on his debut.
Finished a long way down the field on his debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW. Improved slightly last time over this C&D as he was sixth of 10 runners. Will need to produce more to finish at the front end of the field.
Showed some promise on his opening start when he was third of eight at Yarmouth (6f) back in May, 1¼L away from the winner. Set for his first appearance on the AW surface here on his return to action. Leading contender.
Toronado filly whose dam was a maiden that stayed up to 1m2f and is a half-sister to 5f winner Stern Opinion. Market likely to speak volumes about her chances of success on her opening start.
Sir Percy filly who is a sister to Sweet P who won over 1m4½f. Her dam was unraced but a half-sister to Purr Along who was quite smart over 1m. Likely type on her debut so a big run can't be ruled out.
Lope De Vega filly who cost 145,000 gns as a yearling. She is a sister to 1m1½f winner Lady Olenna. She is also a half-sister to a number of winners, including Rosie Cotton who scored over 1m. Looks smart on paper. One for the shortlist.
Struggled on her debut at Wolverhampton (7f) as she came back at the rear of 10 runners. She was slowly away and ran green. Is likely to be capable of more so expect to see an improvement on that first start.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Endured (9/4), Rusper's Lad (3/1), Group One Power (11/2), Lady Sansa (7/1), New Zealander (8/1), Note Bleu (20/1), Gregory K (20/1), Lady Alexandria (33/1), Manaabit (40/1), Chica Del Dia (40/1), Cool To Be A Cat (100/1), Francisco Pizarro (200/1)
Verdict
- Rusper's Lad
- Group One Power
- Lady Sansa
