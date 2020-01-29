Meetings

22:00 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$18,901.002nd$6,000.003rd$3,000.004th$2,100.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:07:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Rapstorerocks47
38-8OR: 75
9/1
T: Kelly BreenJ: Luis Saez
3
(3)
Prince Khozan24
38-8OR: 75
11/2
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
4
(4)
Beyond The Call34
38-8OR: 80
4/1
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Luca Panici
5
(5)
Lets Play Hardball20
38-8OR: 75
13/2
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Nik Juarez
7
(7)
Big Treasure34
38-7OR: 87BF
12/1
T: Jose PinchinJ: Emisael Jaramillo
8
(8)
Mozano25
38-8OR: 68
5/1
T: J SweezeyJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
Bling Seeker20
38-8OR: 81
4/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Cristian Torres (5)
10
(10)
Express Boy19
38-8OR: 69
12/1
T: Gustavo DelgadoJ: Chris Landeros
11
(11)
Still Schemin26
38-8OR: 82
5/1
T: Jesus LanderJ: Paco Lopez

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Franco's Team27
38-8OR: 63
T: Jose GaroffaloJ: Jairo Rendon
6
(6)
Magna Ride52
38-8OR: 80
T: Kevin AttardJ: Marcos Meneses

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Beyond The Call (4/1), Bling Seeker (4/1), Still Schemin (5/1), Mozano (5/1), Prince Khozan (11/2), Lets Play Hardball (13/2), Rapstorerocks (9/1), Magna Ride (10/1), Big Treasure (12/1), Express Boy (12/1), Franco's Team (12/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby