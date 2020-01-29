Meetings

  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:37:02
1
(1)
Macho D'oro13
38-8OR: 47
66/1
T: Daniel PitaJ: Gaddiel Martinez
2
(2)
Hero Up26
38-7OR: 54
22/1
T: Laura CazaresJ: Cristian Torres (5)
3
(3)
Cuy
38-7OR:
33/1
T: Elizabeth DoblesJ: Hugo Sanchez
4
(4)
Traceability
38-8OR:
6/1
T: William MottJ: Edgard Zayas
5
(5)
Hero's Return20
38-8OR: 75
11/2
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Luis Saez
6
(6)
Garnett34
38-8OR: 65
28/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Jairo Rendon
7
(7)
Sergeant Azer39
38-8OR: 38
22/1
T: Michael LermanJ: Nik Juarez
8
(8)
Bacanob126
38-8OR: 78BF
9/2
T: Antonio SanoJ: Paco Lopez
9
(9)
Diamond Dreamer
38-8OR:
28/1
T: Angel RodriguezJ: Marcos Meneses
10
(10)
Alaskan27
38-8OR: 80
11/8
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
11
(11)
Fayez26
38-8OR: 74
20/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Santiago Gonzalez
12
(12)
Beach Traffic20
38-8OR: 81
7/2
T: Timothy HillsJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Last Jet Out14
38-8OR: 66
T: Henry CollazoJ: Miguel Arroyo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Alaskan (11/8), Beach Traffic (7/2), Bacano (9/2), Hero's Return (11/2), Traceability (6/1), Fayez (20/1), Hero Up (22/1), Sergeant Azer (22/1), Diamond Dreamer (28/1), Garnett (28/1), Last Jet Out (30/1), Cuy (33/1), Macho D'oro (66/1)

