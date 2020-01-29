Meetings
19:30 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 47
66/1
2
(2)
Hero Up26
38-7OR: 54
22/1
3
(3)
38-7OR:
33/1
4
(4)
38-8OR:
6/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 75
11/2
6
(6)
Garnett34
38-8OR: 65
28/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 38
22/1
8
(8)
Bacanob126
38-8OR: 78BF
9/2
9
(9)
38-8OR:
28/1
10
(10)
Alaskan27
38-8OR: 80
11/8
11
(11)
Fayez26
38-8OR: 74
20/1
12
(12)
38-8OR: 81
7/2
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Last Jet Out14
38-8OR: 66
T: Henry CollazoJ: Miguel Arroyo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Alaskan (11/8), Beach Traffic (7/2), Bacano (9/2), Hero's Return (11/2), Traceability (6/1), Fayez (20/1), Hero Up (22/1), Sergeant Azer (22/1), Diamond Dreamer (28/1), Garnett (28/1), Last Jet Out (30/1), Cuy (33/1), Macho D'oro (66/1)
