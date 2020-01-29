Meetings
14:40 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020
1
(7)
Stranger16
39-2OR:
10/3
2
(5)
Sensitifv123
39-2OR:
40/1
3
(11)
Zilli Rocksv132
39-2OR:
16/1
4
(9)
Evans Bayv163
39-2OR:
33/1
5
(2)
Just For Dreamv176
39-2OR:
33/1
6
(3)
39-2OR:
7/4
7
(6)
39-2OR:
8/1
8
(10)
Ranco55
39-2OR:
4/1
9
(8)
Eternal Optimistb116
39-2OR:
8/1
10
(4)
39-2OR:
40/1
11
(1)
Akyob9
39-2OR:
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sans Logique (7/4), Stranger (10/3), Ranco (4/1), Akyo (7/1), King Of My Heart (8/1), Eternal Optimist (8/1), Zilli Rocks (16/1), Evans Bay (33/1), Just For Dream (33/1), Funcky Boy (40/1), Sensitif (40/1)
