Meetings

14:40 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Grimaud Maiden Stakes
  • 1m 2f 151y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€13,230.002nd€4,200.003rd€2,100.004th€1,470.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:41:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Stranger16
39-2OR:
10/3
T: H A PantallJ: V Cheminaud
2
(5)
Sensitifv123
39-2OR:
40/1
T: C EscuderJ: A Crastus
3
(11)
Zilli Rocksv132
39-2OR:
16/1
T: C BoutinJ: A Pouchin (6)
4
(9)
Evans Bayv163
39-2OR:
33/1
T: J M G LefebvreJ: I Mendizabal
5
(2)
Just For Dreamv176
39-2OR:
33/1
T: N CaulleryJ: A Lemaitre
6
(3)
Sans Logique81
39-2OR:
7/4
T: J C RougetJ: C Demuro
7
(6)
King Of My Heart16
39-2OR:
8/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: S Pasquier
8
(10)
Ranco55
39-2OR:
4/1
T: J ReynierJ: G Millet
9
(8)
Eternal Optimistb116
39-2OR:
8/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: E Hardouin
10
(4)
Funcky Boy63
39-2OR:
40/1
T: J M G LefebvreJ: A Chesneau (3)
11
(1)
Akyob9
39-2OR:
7/1
T: Boutin (s)J: C Soumillon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sans Logique (7/4), Stranger (10/3), Ranco (4/1), Akyo (7/1), King Of My Heart (8/1), Eternal Optimist (8/1), Zilli Rocks (16/1), Evans Bay (33/1), Just For Dream (33/1), Funcky Boy (40/1), Sensitif (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby