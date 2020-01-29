Meetings
13:30 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020
1
(11)
39-2OR:
33/1
2
(9)
Golnar16
39-2OR:
4/1
3
(10)
39-2OR:
14/1
4
(8)
Eximia76
39-2OR:
15/8
5
(7)
39-2OR:
9/4
6
(1)
Trezy Girlb116
39-2OR:
25/1
7
(5)
Chichiolinav55
39-2OR:
20/1
8
(2)
39-2OR:
25/1
9
(4)
Moko25
39-2OR:
15/2
10
(3)
Mandleft34
39-2OR:
22/1
11
(6)
39-2OR:
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Eximia (15/8), Stage Call (9/4), Golnar (4/1), Moko (15/2), American Apples (14/1), Flora Cameo (16/1), Chichiolina (20/1), Mandleft (22/1), Rafale Glory (25/1), Trezy Girl (25/1), Happy Star (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed