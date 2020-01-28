Meetings

16:55 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Carcassonne - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€13,050.002nd€7,250.003rd€4,060.004th€2,320.005th€1,450.006th€581.007th€290.00
  • Surface: Turf
2
Gallardia12
49-8OR:
40/1
T: B ChanonatJ: F Desmigneux
3
Gezia Des Oliviers26
49-8OR:
10/1
T: J SapJ: P Y Verva
5
Gianna De Jiel12
49-8OR:
14/1
T: J L DersoirJ: D Thomain
6
Gina De Tilou12
49-8OR:
7/2
T: F LeblancJ: A Barrier
8
Graziela Coglaise42
48-9OR:
3/1
T: B GroultJ: P Thieulent
9
Golden Avenue77
49-8OR:
17/2
T: M BezierJ: J Balu
10
Gorline De Carsi11
49-8OR:
40/1
T: J F SenetJ: J Vanmeerbeck
11
Gazelle Mika11
49-8OR:
13/2
T: S RogerJ: Guillaume Martin
12
Gule De Houelle17
49-8OR:
7/4
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
13
Grace De Mai77
48-13OR:
40/1
T: Ph GendryJ: Mlle B Bossuet

Non-Runners

1
Grace Divine
49-8OR: -
T: D BrohierJ: P ph Ploquin
4
Graine De Colard308
49-8OR: -
T: F BlandinJ: E Raffin
7
Gazelle Charmeuse11
49-8OR: -
T: V VielJ: Y Lebourgeois

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gule De Houelle (7/4), Graziela Coglaise (3/1), Gina De Tilou (7/2), Gazelle Charmeuse (6/1), Gazelle Mika (13/2), Golden Avenue (17/2), Graine De Colard (9/1), Gezia Des Oliviers (10/1), Grace Divine (10/1), Gianna De Jiel (14/1), Gallardia (40/1), Gorline De Carsi (40/1), Grace De Mai (40/1)

