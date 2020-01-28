Verdict

Ilaya Southeast Rose Princess Mononoke

is the victim of her own consistency and continues to catch the attention of the handicapper following a string of consistent efforts. She has 'earned' another 2lb rise in the weights since being caught close home by Darlyn at Chepstow (2m, heavy) three weeks ago. Conversely, a case can be made for the lightly weightedwho was a game recent winner (post wind surgery) at Kelso. However, the suggestion is the Micky Hammond-trained six-year-old. She thrashed Calliope by 9L over C&D on her penultimate start before holding her own in a stronger race from a revised mark (9lb higher) at Wetherby on Boxing Day.