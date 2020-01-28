Meetings

13:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

  • Watch Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Mares' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 46y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 16.3sOff time:13:10:25
1
Gipsy Lee Rose30
611-12OR: 120
66/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

2m3f Limerick mares' maiden hurdle winner for Jospeh O'Brien (April 2019); highly tried over fences since switched to these shores, but fair to say she's not taken the switch of obstacles smoothly; on a stiff handicap mark?

Last RunWatch last race
2
She'sasupermackh30
711-8OR: 116
5/1
T: I JardineJ: Bruce Lynn (7)

Won back-to-back races during the spring of 2019, including decisively in a 2m4f Worcester mares' handicap hurdle; was returning from a five-month absence when finishing third to stablemate Animore at Kelso (2m2f, soft) four weeks ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Methodtothemadnessh78
611-8OR: 116
16/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Weakened quickly after racing keenly on handicap debut at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) in November; had earlier made all at that same track when seeing off the 5-4f Jelski in a novice contest; returns fresh from a 78-day absence.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ilayah,t33
611-5OR: 113BFCD
3/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Joe Colliver

Belatedly off the mark over hurdles when thrashing Calliope by 9L here (C&D) in mid-December; was far from disgraced (fourth) off her revised mark of 113 at Wetherby (2m, soft) on Boxing Day; one for the shortlist.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Oksanat14
711-0OR: 108
25/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Essentially disappointing in both starts since beating Mega Double by 4L at Cartmel (2m6f, good to soft) in August 2019; does have reasonable form at or around 2m (Market Rasen); needs to bounce back to her best.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Princess Mononoke22
911-0OR: 108D
10/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Miss A McCain (5)

Reliable and strong in testing conditions (soft/heavy); continues to inch up the weights without quite managing to force her head to the front; 2lb higher than when caught close home by Darlyn at Chepstow (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; chance.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Paper Promise38
810-12OR: 106CD
3/1
T: D W WhillansJ: Callum Whillans (3)

Took advantage of the quirks of her main market rival when landing the odds over C&D (mares' novices' hurdle) in March 2019; still low-mileage in handicaps (0-2) but equally doesn't appear to be particularly well handicapped.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Lady Kyria27
610-6OR: 100CD
5/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Narrow C&D winner off this mark in March 2019; has mixed hurdling with Flat racing since that success; made the frame (beaten 5L) behind the surprise 22-1 winner Island Villa at Catterick (1m7½f) on New Year's Day.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Southeast Rose16
710-0OR: 93D
6/1
T: M TodhunterJ: Sean Quinlan

Gamely fended off an in-form Starplex when winning at Kelso (2m, heavy) 16 days ago; the initial signs are that wind surgery has worked the oracle and she's still very lightly weighted despite a 5lb weights rise; enters the reckoning.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Another Theatre611-1015/8
T: Henry OliverJ: Jason Dixon

Betting

Forecast

Ilaya (3/1), Paper Promise (3/1), She'sasupermack (5/1), Lady Kyria (5/1), Southeast Rose (6/1), Princess Mononoke (10/1), Methodtothemadness (16/1), Oksana (25/1), Gipsy Lee Rose (66/1)

Verdict

Princess Mononoke is the victim of her own consistency and continues to catch the attention of the handicapper following a string of consistent efforts. She has 'earned' another 2lb rise in the weights since being caught close home by Darlyn at Chepstow (2m, heavy) three weeks ago. Conversely, a case can be made for the lightly weighted Southeast Rose who was a game recent winner (post wind surgery) at Kelso. However, the suggestion is the Micky Hammond-trained six-year-old ILAYA. She thrashed Calliope by 9L over C&D on her penultimate start before holding her own in a stronger race from a revised mark (9lb higher) at Wetherby on Boxing Day.
  1. Ilaya
  2. Southeast Rose
  3. Princess Mononoke

Video Replay

