13:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
2m3f Limerick mares' maiden hurdle winner for Jospeh O'Brien (April 2019); highly tried over fences since switched to these shores, but fair to say she's not taken the switch of obstacles smoothly; on a stiff handicap mark?
Won back-to-back races during the spring of 2019, including decisively in a 2m4f Worcester mares' handicap hurdle; was returning from a five-month absence when finishing third to stablemate Animore at Kelso (2m2f, soft) four weeks ago.
Weakened quickly after racing keenly on handicap debut at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) in November; had earlier made all at that same track when seeing off the 5-4f Jelski in a novice contest; returns fresh from a 78-day absence.
Belatedly off the mark over hurdles when thrashing Calliope by 9L here (C&D) in mid-December; was far from disgraced (fourth) off her revised mark of 113 at Wetherby (2m, soft) on Boxing Day; one for the shortlist.
Essentially disappointing in both starts since beating Mega Double by 4L at Cartmel (2m6f, good to soft) in August 2019; does have reasonable form at or around 2m (Market Rasen); needs to bounce back to her best.
Reliable and strong in testing conditions (soft/heavy); continues to inch up the weights without quite managing to force her head to the front; 2lb higher than when caught close home by Darlyn at Chepstow (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; chance.
Took advantage of the quirks of her main market rival when landing the odds over C&D (mares' novices' hurdle) in March 2019; still low-mileage in handicaps (0-2) but equally doesn't appear to be particularly well handicapped.
Narrow C&D winner off this mark in March 2019; has mixed hurdling with Flat racing since that success; made the frame (beaten 5L) behind the surprise 22-1 winner Island Villa at Catterick (1m7½f) on New Year's Day.
Gamely fended off an in-form Starplex when winning at Kelso (2m, heavy) 16 days ago; the initial signs are that wind surgery has worked the oracle and she's still very lightly weighted despite a 5lb weights rise; enters the reckoning.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Another Theatre
|6
|11-10
|15/8
|T: Henry OliverJ: Jason Dixon
Betting
Forecast
Ilaya (3/1), Paper Promise (3/1), She'sasupermack (5/1), Lady Kyria (5/1), Southeast Rose (6/1), Princess Mononoke (10/1), Methodtothemadness (16/1), Oksana (25/1), Gipsy Lee Rose (66/1)
Verdict
- Ilaya
- Southeast Rose
- Princess Mononoke
