17:12 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020
1
Bright Charm247
90-0OR:
80/1
2
80-0OR:
8/1
3
100-0OR:
10/1
4
80-0OR:
66/1
5
70-0OR:
20/1
6
70-0OR:
7/4
7
Bering12
90-0OR:
66/1
8
100-0OR:
11/4
9
90-0OR:
40/1
10
100-0OR:
66/1
11
70-0OR:
16/1
12
Aprion29
100-0OR:
16/1
13
90-0OR:
3/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Django Du Bocage (7/4), Americo Vespucci (11/4), Bulle De Laumont (3/1), Capitole Meslois (8/1), Alpha D'Azif (10/1), Delloro Vedaquais (16/1), Aprion (16/1), Dimmidisia (20/1), Black D'Arjeanc (40/1), Alexia Du Cherisay (66/1), Chic Carisaie (66/1), Bering (66/1), Bright Charm (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
