Meetings

14:52 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Des Cigales Handicap
  • 6f 101y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:56:50
1
(8)
Broklyn Baby289
69-8OR: CD
25/1
T: F VermeulenJ: V Cheminaud
2
(3)
Pedro The Firstb10
59-3OR: D
4/1
T: R ChotardJ: S Pasquier
3
(1)
A Head Aheadb10
69-2OR: C
10/1
T: S SmrczekJ: C Stefan
4
(9)
Greywayv13
69-2OR: CD
16/1
T: J M G LefebvreJ: A Chesneau
5
(4)
Er Fainav24
49-2OR:
12/1
T: C FerlandJ: J Auge
6
(10)
Bonarda13
49-1OR: D
9/1
T: C EscuderJ: M Guyon
7
(14)
Calisteb36
58-13OR:
10/1
T: F VermeulenJ: A Lemaitre
8
(6)
Hatariv13
98-13OR: CD
12/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: A Hamelin
9
(7)
Dream With You117
48-12OR:
33/1
T: M RulecJ: P Cheyer (7)
10
(13)
Wonder Boyb10
58-9OR: D
3/1
T: E MonfortJ: A Crastus
11
(2)
Tenoriov13
78-6OR: D
28/1
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: C Demuro
12
(11)
Collect Call13
48-6OR:
10/1
T: J CarayonJ: E Hardouin
13
(12)
Sant Angelo13
68-4OR:
8/1
T: C BoutinJ: A Pouchin (3)
14
(5)
Red Kitten13
78-2OR: CD
10/1
T: D De WaeleJ: C Pacaut (3)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Wonder Boy (3/1), Pedro The First (4/1), Sant Angelo (8/1), Bonarda (9/1), Caliste (10/1), Red Kitten (10/1), A Head Ahead (10/1), Collect Call (10/1), Hatari (12/1), Er Faina (12/1), Greyway (16/1), Broklyn Baby (25/1), Tenorio (28/1), Dream With You (33/1)

