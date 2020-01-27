Meetings
14:52 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
1
(8)
Broklyn Baby289
69-8OR: CD
25/1
2
(3)
59-3OR: D
4/1
3
(1)
A Head Aheadb10
69-2OR: C
10/1
4
(9)
Greywayv13
69-2OR: CD
16/1
5
(4)
Er Fainav24
49-2OR:
12/1
6
(10)
Bonarda13
49-1OR: D
9/1
7
(14)
Calisteb36
58-13OR:
10/1
8
(6)
Hatariv13
98-13OR: CD
12/1
9
(7)
48-12OR:
33/1
10
(13)
Wonder Boyb10
58-9OR: D
3/1
11
(2)
Tenoriov13
78-6OR: D
28/1
12
(11)
48-6OR:
10/1
13
(12)
68-4OR:
8/1
14
(5)
78-2OR: CD
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Wonder Boy (3/1), Pedro The First (4/1), Sant Angelo (8/1), Bonarda (9/1), Caliste (10/1), Red Kitten (10/1), A Head Ahead (10/1), Collect Call (10/1), Hatari (12/1), Er Faina (12/1), Greyway (16/1), Broklyn Baby (25/1), Tenorio (28/1), Dream With You (33/1)
