Meetings
13:42 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
1
(11)
Alegia10
59-6OR: D
28/1
2
(6)
Destinatab14
59-6OR:
5/1
3
(2)
59-6OR:
15/2
4
(9)
79-5OR: D
14/1
5
(13)
Waynev14
69-5OR:
9/1
6
(1)
Jaspers Flagv14
69-4OR:
17/2
7
(3)
End Of Storyv13
79-2OR: CD
14/1
8
(7)
Achki13
59-2OR:
9/1
9
(4)
79-1OR: D
8/1
10
(10)
69-1OR:
7/1
11
(15)
68-13OR: CD
14/1
12
(14)
78-13OR:
25/1
13
(5)
Zantario10
58-11OR:
8/1
14
(16)
Magic Macv14
88-10OR: D
8/1
15
(12)
Jessy Lovev13
58-10OR: D
28/1
16
(8)
58-9OR: D
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Destinata (5/1), Makat Poker (7/1), Mon Jules A Moi (15/2), Zantario (8/1), Enjoy The Silence (8/1), Magic Mac (8/1), Jaspers Flag (17/2), Achki (9/1), Wayne (9/1), Captain David (10/1), Handchop (14/1), Silver Poker (14/1), End Of Story (14/1), Aid To Africa (25/1), Jessy Love (28/1), Alegia (28/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
