13:42 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

  • Morgiou Handicap
  • 7f 100y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:45:58
1
(11)
Alegia10
59-6OR: D
28/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Blondel
2
(6)
Destinatab14
59-6OR:
5/1
T: S LabateJ: M Guyon
3
(2)
Mon Jules A Moi17
59-6OR:
15/2
T: R ChotardJ: S Ruis
4
(9)
Handchop6
79-5OR: D
14/1
T: C BoutinJ: S Maillot
5
(13)
Waynev14
69-5OR:
9/1
T: F ForesiJ: C Soumillon
6
(1)
Jaspers Flagv14
69-4OR:
17/2
T: C EscuderJ: A Crastus
7
(3)
End Of Storyv13
79-2OR: CD
14/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
8
(7)
Achki13
59-2OR:
9/1
T: N CaulleryJ: V Cheminaud
9
(4)
Enjoy The Silenceb6
79-1OR: D
8/1
T: C BoutinJ: A Pouchin (3)
10
(10)
Makat Poker14
69-1OR:
7/1
T: M KrebsJ: G Millet
11
(15)
Silver Poker10
68-13OR: CD
14/1
T: D ChenuJ: M Forest
12
(14)
Aid To Africa417
78-13OR:
25/1
T: T BurginJ: T Burgin
13
(5)
Zantario10
58-11OR:
8/1
T: B GoudotJ: A Lemaitre
14
(16)
Magic Macv14
88-10OR: D
8/1
T: F X BelvisiJ: S Pasquier
15
(12)
Jessy Lovev13
58-10OR: D
28/1
T: F ForesiJ: C Pacaut (3)
16
(8)
Captain Davidb14
58-9OR: D
10/1
T: G MartinJ: T Bachelot

Forecast

Destinata (5/1), Makat Poker (7/1), Mon Jules A Moi (15/2), Zantario (8/1), Enjoy The Silence (8/1), Magic Mac (8/1), Jaspers Flag (17/2), Achki (9/1), Wayne (9/1), Captain David (10/1), Handchop (14/1), Silver Poker (14/1), End Of Story (14/1), Aid To Africa (25/1), Jessy Love (28/1), Alegia (28/1)

