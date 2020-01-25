Meetings

15:07 Pau Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Rontignon Handicap
  • 7f 209y, Soft
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€13,230.002nd€4,200.003rd€2,100.004th€1,470.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:13:59
1
(10)
Achilleab18
710-2OR: CD
14/1
T: Mme J SoubagneJ: M Meyer (7)
2
(3)
Kenarticv8
69-12OR: D
5/1
T: C E RossiJ: M Grandin
3
(7)
Pastichop163
69-10OR: D
16/1
T: C GourdainJ: J Mobian (3)
4
(11)
Ocamonte13
69-5OR: D
10/1
T: T FourcyJ: J Auge
5
(5)
Kaaba Stone22
59-3OR: D
15/2
T: L CendraJ: D Santiago (3)
6
(14)
Royal Vatib21
79-2OR:
17/2
T: Mlle C NicotJ: V Seguy
7
(12)
Shehiyr22
79-2OR:
14/1
T: Mlle Mlle S AudoyJ: C Merille (3)
8
(8)
Historic Event44
69-2OR:
20/1
T: A GiatrasJ: R C Montenegro
9
(4)
Dr Shepherd411
59-2OR: D
40/1
T: J ReynierJ: E Lacaille
10
(9)
Balle Reelleb23
69-1OR: D
4/1
T: C CheminaudJ: M Forest
11
(2)
Fragrance33
58-13OR:
40/1
T: J BernardJ: G Guedj-gay
12
(6)
Swiss Bankv18
58-12OR: D
12/1
T: Francisco SanchezJ: A Gavilan
13
(15)
Grey Frostv18
98-10OR: D
25/1
T: P AlvesJ: M Eon (3)
14
(13)
Watney11
58-10OR:
13/2
T: D HendersonJ: M Foulon
15
(1)
Poet's Flower15
58-10OR:
17/2
T: C E RossiJ: I Mendizabal

Betting

Forecast

Balle Reelle (4/1), Kenartic (5/1), Watney (13/2), Kaaba Stone (15/2), Royal Vati (17/2), Poet's Flower (17/2), Ocamonte (10/1), Swiss Bank (12/1), Achillea (14/1), Shehiyr (14/1), Pastichop (16/1), Historic Event (20/1), Grey Frost (25/1), Dr Shepherd (40/1), Fragrance (40/1)

