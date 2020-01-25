Meetings
15:07 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
(10)
Achilleab18
710-2OR: CD
14/1
2
(3)
Kenarticv8
69-12OR: D
5/1
3
(7)
Pastichop163
69-10OR: D
16/1
4
(11)
Ocamonte13
69-5OR: D
10/1
5
(5)
59-3OR: D
15/2
6
(14)
Royal Vatib21
79-2OR:
17/2
7
(12)
Shehiyr22
79-2OR:
14/1
8
(8)
69-2OR:
20/1
9
(4)
Dr Shepherd411
59-2OR: D
40/1
10
(9)
Balle Reelleb23
69-1OR: D
4/1
11
(2)
58-13OR:
40/1
12
(6)
Swiss Bankv18
58-12OR: D
12/1
13
(15)
Grey Frostv18
98-10OR: D
25/1
14
(13)
Watney11
58-10OR:
13/2
15
(1)
58-10OR:
17/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Balle Reelle (4/1), Kenartic (5/1), Watney (13/2), Kaaba Stone (15/2), Royal Vati (17/2), Poet's Flower (17/2), Ocamonte (10/1), Swiss Bank (12/1), Achillea (14/1), Shehiyr (14/1), Pastichop (16/1), Historic Event (20/1), Grey Frost (25/1), Dr Shepherd (40/1), Fragrance (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
