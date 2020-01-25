Meetings
12:45 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
411-4OR:
12/1
2
Mamartre19
411-2OR:
11/2
3
411-2OR:
100/1
4
Decaze38
411-2OR:
66/1
5
411-0OR:
11/2
6
Gardenia Bellav118
410-12OR:
18/1
7
410-12OR:
11/1
9
De Novo31
410-12OR:
16/1
10
410-12OR:
14/1
11
Viva Landorab16
410-10OR:
18/1
12
410-10OR:
11/2
13
410-10OR:
20/1
14
410-10OR:
6/4
15
410-10OR:
66/1
Non-Runners
8
All Gold16
410-12OR: -
T: F NicolleJ: G Siaffa
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Coco Gaelick (6/4), Vale Quainthe (11/2), Castillonnes (11/2), Mamartre (11/2), Rikita De L'orme (11/1), Pretendante (12/1), Risk Rose (14/1), De Novo (16/1), Gardenia Bella (18/1), All Gold (18/1), Viva Landora (18/1), Vademecum (20/1), Golden Girl'jac (66/1), Decaze (66/1), Self Limits (100/1)
