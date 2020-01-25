Meetings
11:45 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
611-11OR: D
12/1
2
511-0OR:
28/1
3
510-12OR: C
13/8
4
510-12OR: C
11/2
5
810-10OR:
33/1
6
Yasminas11
610-10OR:
14/1
7
510-7OR:
6/5
8
510-7OR:
25/1
9
Maschina16
510-3OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flower Of Scotland (6/5), Qeenie's Cash (13/8), Sainte Petronille (11/2), East Of The Valley (12/1), Yasminas (14/1), Barcarolle (25/1), Maschina (28/1), Reine De Salan (28/1), Hors La Noire (33/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
