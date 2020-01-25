Verdict

Stately Home River Song Dromara King

had(second) and(third) behind when scoring over C&D this month. It's hard to separate them on that evidence and they are more than capable of having a say again.however beat all bar the jolly on debut over C&D on the same card and did so when seemingly only getting the hang of things late on. With normal improvement for that first run James Tate's colt will surely go close.