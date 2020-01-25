13:45 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Stayed on gamely over C&D to win on second start early this month, narrowly holding off re-opposing Made In Italy. Should be in the shake-up again.
5,000 gns yearling, Dutch Art gelding. Half-brother to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m3½f Titus Mills and winner up to 7f Sniper.
Only ¾L behind River Song over C&D when finishing third 21 days ago on second start, filled same berth on debut at Kempton and likely to give another good account.
Well down the field in both runs so far, including over C&D latest, best watched for now.
Related to a few winners and outran odds of 66-1 on debut in 6f Kempton novice in September; off since and changed hands but could be a potential improver.
20,000 gns yearling, Clodovil colt. Runner-up over C&D on debut this month, beating all bar the well-backed favourite. Should improve for that experience and has claims.
25,000 gns foal, £20,000 two-year-old, Free Eagle gelding. Dam, 5f winner, half-sister to useful winner up to 9f Curiosity. Worth market check.
16,000 gns yearling, Raven's Pass filly. Half-sister to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m5f Arizona Run. May be best watched on first start.
Sent off 25-1 and finished last on debut over 7f here recently, may need some time/longer trip on that evidence and watching brief advised for now.
Stepped up on debut effort when finding only River Song too good over C&D three weeks' ago; entitled to have another close battle with that rival now and scope for better.
Sepoy filly, half-sister to three winners. Shaped with some promise (fifth of 13) over 7f here on debut on New Year's Eve, possible improver now.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Gold Bere
|3
|8-13
|9/4
|Full Result
|T: George BakerJ: L P Keniry
Betting
Forecast
Stately Home (11/10), Dromara King (3/1), Made In Italy (5/1), River Song (6/1), Wise Eagle (20/1), Sepia Belle (20/1), Royal Charmer (25/1), Mickey Drippin (33/1), Art For Art's Sake (33/1), Malizia (50/1), American Pie (66/1), Coconut Sugar (100/1)
Verdict
- Stately Home
- River Song
- Dromara King
