Meetings

13:45 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Novice Auction Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 1y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£207.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.46sOff time:13:48:00
1
(9)
River Song21
39-5OR: CD
6/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Stayed on gamely over C&D to win on second start early this month, narrowly holding off re-opposing Made In Italy. Should be in the shake-up again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Art For Art's Sake
39-3OR:
33/1
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: T P Queally

5,000 gns yearling, Dutch Art gelding. Half-brother to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m3½f Titus Mills and winner up to 7f Sniper.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Dromara King21
39-3OR: BF
3/1
T: R HughesJ: S W Kelly

Only ¾L behind River Song over C&D when finishing third 21 days ago on second start, filled same berth on debut at Kempton and likely to give another good account.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Mickey Drippin21
39-3OR:
33/1
T: Noel WilliamsJ: Rob Hornby

Well down the field in both runs so far, including over C&D latest, best watched for now.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Royal Charmer131
39-3OR:
25/1
T: D FloodJ: L Morris

Related to a few winners and outran odds of 66-1 on debut in 6f Kempton novice in September; off since and changed hands but could be a potential improver.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(11)
Stately Home21
39-3OR:
11/10
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald

20,000 gns yearling, Clodovil colt. Runner-up over C&D on debut this month, beating all bar the well-backed favourite. Should improve for that experience and has claims.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(12)
Wise Eagle
39-3OR:
20/1
T: Tom CloverJ: Jack Mitchell

25,000 gns foal, £20,000 two-year-old, Free Eagle gelding. Dam, 5f winner, half-sister to useful winner up to 9f Curiosity. Worth market check.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
American Pie
38-12OR:
66/1
T: M BlanshardJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

16,000 gns yearling, Raven's Pass filly. Half-sister to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m5f Arizona Run. May be best watched on first start.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Coconut Sugar25
38-12OR:
100/1
T: R M H CowellJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Sent off 25-1 and finished last on debut over 7f here recently, may need some time/longer trip on that evidence and watching brief advised for now.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Made In Italy21
38-12OR:
5/1
T: M BottiJ: Stefano Cherchi (7)

Stepped up on debut effort when finding only River Song too good over C&D three weeks' ago; entitled to have another close battle with that rival now and scope for better.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(6)
Sepia Belle25
38-12OR:
20/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Lewis Edmunds

Sepoy filly, half-sister to three winners. Shaped with some promise (fifth of 13) over 7f here on debut on New Year's Eve, possible improver now.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

11
(3)
Malizia78
38-12OR: -
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Gold Bere38-139/4Full Result
T: George BakerJ: L P Keniry

Betting

Forecast

Stately Home (11/10), Dromara King (3/1), Made In Italy (5/1), River Song (6/1), Wise Eagle (20/1), Sepia Belle (20/1), Royal Charmer (25/1), Mickey Drippin (33/1), Art For Art's Sake (33/1), Malizia (50/1), American Pie (66/1), Coconut Sugar (100/1)

Verdict

River Song had Made In Italy (second) and Dromara King (third) behind when scoring over C&D this month. It's hard to separate them on that evidence and they are more than capable of having a say again. STATELY HOME however beat all bar the jolly on debut over C&D on the same card and did so when seemingly only getting the hang of things late on. With normal improvement for that first run James Tate's colt will surely go close.
  1. Stately Home
  2. River Song
  3. Dromara King

Video Replay

