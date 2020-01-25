12:35 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Had shown some ability in France prior to joining this stable and continued to do so in maiden/novice company over a mile here. Possible improver now tackling a handicap for the first time.
Sold out of Archie Watson's yard for 6,000 gns after four modest efforts, held on stable bow at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day in a nursery but eased in grade now and dropped 2lb; dangerous to dismiss.
All three qualifying runs have been over 6f/7f, stable in excellent form right now and not a major shock should be improve for switch handicapping/longer trip; watch betting.
Second of three runs in a Kempton maiden over a mile wasn't devoid of promise (beaten 6¾L) but not as good next time over same trip here and sizeable step forward demanded on handicap debut.
Entitled to have needed run here on New Year's Eve (AW bow) and since run sound race at Kempton over 1m after slow break. Likely improver upped in distance though Richard Hannon's string not firing on all cylinders right now.
Looked in need of the run this month at Kempton after 121 days off, has shown flashes of ability in four starts (all over 7f) and type to do better upped in distance. Trainer does well with runners here.
Best piece of form came when second here in a 1m seller on second start but not at same level since, including last of seven on handicap debut (1m) last time. Others make more appeal on paper.
Toiled in three qualifying runs so far (big prices) but is bred for this sort of trip so interesting to see if market finds any favour now sent handicapping.
Henrythenavigator gelding (£11,000 yearling); looks exposed as a modest performer based on three qualifying runs and will need a dramatic step forward on handicap bow now running beyond a mile for the first time.
Son of Cable Bay, has beaten only rival in three runs so far, looking extremely limited in the process. Best watched on handicap debut.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Today Power (7/4), Abadie (11/4), Golden Fountain (6/1), Mr Shady (7/1), Critique (7/1), Saracen Star (16/1), Collette (20/1), Sea Bright (28/1), Hoorayforthegrey (50/1), Leo's Luckyman (66/1)
Verdict
- Mr Shady
- Today Power
- Golden Fountain
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.