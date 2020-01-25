Meetings

12:35 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 5.89sOff time:12:35:56
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(4)
Mr Shadyp21
39-8OR: 66
7/1
T: J S MooreJ: L P Keniry

Had shown some ability in France prior to joining this stable and continued to do so in maiden/novice company over a mile here. Possible improver now tackling a handicap for the first time.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Abadiet30
39-7OR: 65
11/4
T: David LoughnaneJ: R Kingscote

Sold out of Archie Watson's yard for 6,000 gns after four modest efforts, held on stable bow at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day in a nursery but eased in grade now and dropped 2lb; dangerous to dismiss.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Golden Fountain15
39-6OR: 64
6/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

All three qualifying runs have been over 6f/7f, stable in excellent form right now and not a major shock should be improve for switch handicapping/longer trip; watch betting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
Critique38
39-4OR: 62
7/1
T: Ed WalkerJ: Hector Crouch

Second of three runs in a Kempton maiden over a mile wasn't devoid of promise (beaten 6¾L) but not as good next time over same trip here and sizeable step forward demanded on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Today Power21
39-3OR: 61BF
7/4
T: R HannonJ: P J McDonald

Entitled to have needed run here on New Year's Eve (AW bow) and since run sound race at Kempton over 1m after slow break. Likely improver upped in distance though Richard Hannon's string not firing on all cylinders right now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Collettep117
39-2OR: 60
20/1
T: H PalmerJ: Jack Mitchell

Looked in need of the run this month at Kempton after 121 days off, has shown flashes of ability in four starts (all over 7f) and type to do better upped in distance. Trainer does well with runners here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Saracen Star25
38-12OR: 56
16/1
T: J S MooreJ: L Morris

Best piece of form came when second here in a 1m seller on second start but not at same level since, including last of seven on handicap debut (1m) last time. Others make more appeal on paper.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Sea Bright16
38-2OR: 45
28/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: J Quinn

Toiled in three qualifying runs so far (big prices) but is bred for this sort of trip so interesting to see if market finds any favour now sent handicapping.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Hoorayforthegreyp13
38-2OR: 45
50/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Henrythenavigator gelding (£11,000 yearling); looks exposed as a modest performer based on three qualifying runs and will need a dramatic step forward on handicap bow now running beyond a mile for the first time.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(6)
Leo's Luckyman114
38-2OR: 45
66/1
T: D FloodJ: Isobel Francis (7)

Son of Cable Bay, has beaten only rival in three runs so far, looking extremely limited in the process. Best watched on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Today Power (7/4), Abadie (11/4), Golden Fountain (6/1), Mr Shady (7/1), Critique (7/1), Saracen Star (16/1), Collette (20/1), Sea Bright (28/1), Hoorayforthegrey (50/1), Leo's Luckyman (66/1)

Verdict

Today Power has offered something to work with in two AW starts but will need to break more alertly if hoping to provide Richard Hannon with a first winner of 2020. Golden Fountain is a likely improver upped in distance while both Abadie and Collette warrant some respect. MR SHADY has shown enough since arriving from France to speculate than an opening mark of 66 might underestimate his ability now sent handicapping.
  1. Mr Shady
  2. Today Power
  3. Golden Fountain

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby