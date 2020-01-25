Meetings

19:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • 32Red Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 218y, Standard / Slow
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 27.31sOff time:19:30:39
1
(1)
Smart Championh21
59-12OR: 84
7/2
T: D M SimcockJ: L Morris

Second at Newmarket in September, and not disgraced when 4L last of 4 in a better-class C&D handicap last time. Effectively 2lb lower now, and one to consider down in grade.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Rydanv67
99-11OR: 83CD
33/1
T: G L MooreJ: T P Queally

C&D winner in December 2018, and scored on turf return at Goodwood last year. Not easy to fancy after posting a quiet comeback effort when 10th of 11 in contest won by Pianissimo here in November, however.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Maquisard30
89-7OR: 79D
16/1
T: M MadgwickJ: L P Keniry

Easy enough to forgive latest flop on bad ground over hurdles, and not seen to best effect when seventh of 11 to Pianissimo over C&D in November. Looks an outsider on paper, but a big run would not be a huge shock.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Dance To Parisb10
59-7OR: 79D
9/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: Jack Mitchell

Latest run when third to runaway winner Wanaasah at Wolverhampton is best ignored, and she has claims on the form which saw her win over 1¾m there on her previous start. Has won over this trip on Polytrack, and dangerous to ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Argust13
89-5OR: 77CD
20/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Coped well with the surface when winning over 1¾m at Southwell in November, and not dismissed on that form, but he's been below form on both starts since.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Monjenip10
79-4OR: 76D
25/1
T: Ian WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

Now 2lb lower than when winning at Lingfield in 2018, and didn't really take to hurdles last year. Had no chance when held up in race won by Wanaasah at Wolverhampton after an absence recently, and folly to judge his well-being on that effort.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Purdey's Gift10
49-1OR: 78BF
4/1
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby

One of several to have met in race won by Wanaasah at Wolverhampton recently, where the winner was allowed to build up an unassailable lead. This colt was sent of 11/8 for that contest, so deserves a chance to show himself in a better light.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Vibrance57
48-12OR: 75CD
1/1
T: J R FanshaweJ: Hollie Doyle

Has improved in AW handicaps granted a test, winning on her last two starts over C&D. Well placed for both wins, and up 10lb in total, but she appears progressive and straightforward, so has obvious claims again.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Vibrance (1/1), Smart Champion (7/2), Purdey's Gift (4/1), Dance To Paris (9/1), Maquisard (16/1), Argus (20/1), Monjeni (25/1), Rydan (33/1)

Verdict

The trio who all ran behind Wanaasah in a farcical race at Wolverhampton last time - Purdey's Gift, Dance To Paris and Monjeni - ought not to be judged on that form, and the first-named in particular is of interest in this handicap, but VIBRANCE has twice won in good style over C&D, and remains open to progress, so is likely to be hard to beat off bottom weight.
  1. Vibrance
  2. Purdey's Gift
  3. Dance To Paris

