19:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Second at Newmarket in September, and not disgraced when 4L last of 4 in a better-class C&D handicap last time. Effectively 2lb lower now, and one to consider down in grade.
C&D winner in December 2018, and scored on turf return at Goodwood last year. Not easy to fancy after posting a quiet comeback effort when 10th of 11 in contest won by Pianissimo here in November, however.
Easy enough to forgive latest flop on bad ground over hurdles, and not seen to best effect when seventh of 11 to Pianissimo over C&D in November. Looks an outsider on paper, but a big run would not be a huge shock.
Latest run when third to runaway winner Wanaasah at Wolverhampton is best ignored, and she has claims on the form which saw her win over 1¾m there on her previous start. Has won over this trip on Polytrack, and dangerous to ignore.
Coped well with the surface when winning over 1¾m at Southwell in November, and not dismissed on that form, but he's been below form on both starts since.
Now 2lb lower than when winning at Lingfield in 2018, and didn't really take to hurdles last year. Had no chance when held up in race won by Wanaasah at Wolverhampton after an absence recently, and folly to judge his well-being on that effort.
One of several to have met in race won by Wanaasah at Wolverhampton recently, where the winner was allowed to build up an unassailable lead. This colt was sent of 11/8 for that contest, so deserves a chance to show himself in a better light.
Has improved in AW handicaps granted a test, winning on her last two starts over C&D. Well placed for both wins, and up 10lb in total, but she appears progressive and straightforward, so has obvious claims again.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Vibrance (1/1), Smart Champion (7/2), Purdey's Gift (4/1), Dance To Paris (9/1), Maquisard (16/1), Argus (20/1), Monjeni (25/1), Rydan (33/1)
Verdict
- Vibrance
- Purdey's Gift
- Dance To Paris
