Meetings

19:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • 32Red On The App Store Handicap (Class 5)
  • 6f, Standard / Slow
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 11.49sOff time:19:00:28
1
(7)
Pride Of Angels52
79-9OR: 77D
33/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Off from July 2018 until reappearing at Lingfield last month, and although she hinted that most of her ability was intact, no surprise if she needed a few runs to become competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Los Camachos17
59-8OR: 76CD
11/8
T: J GallagherJ: B A Curtis

Dual winner in claimers early last year, and seemed to relish the drop to 6f when beating Hart Stopper 1L in an amateur contest over C&D last time. Runner-up won again on Thursday, and this gelding should be right in the thick of things once more.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Enthaarp,t43
59-7OR: 75C
9/2
T: S C WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

Latest win at Sandown in September off 3lb lower. Below form, albeit not disgraced, in two AW runs over 5f since, and needs to raise his game a little if he's to improve his record.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(11)
Venture21
49-6OR: 74BFCD
11/2
T: Tom WardJ: Hollie Doyle

Improved when a surprise 3¼L winner of a C&D novice in November, and ran to a similar level when fifth of 12 to Sword Exceed on handicap debut at Lingfield. Hung left there, and return to a right-handed track may help now.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Harbour Storm20
59-6OR: 74D
25/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Won a 6f novice at Wolverhampton in 2018, but presumably had problems since, and well beaten trying Fibresand after a lengthy absence last time. Needs to prove he retains ability, for all that run can be forgiven.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Cockney Hillb144
49-6OR: 74CD
25/1
T: J TuiteJ: Charles Bishop

Off 9 months after winning a C&D novice in February, and while his comeback effort can be forgiven, he then finished last of 9 on handicap bow at Chelmsford. Blinkers tried now, and while a return to this track could help, he has something to prove.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Rock Boy Greyp,t29
59-5OR: 73D
13/2
T: D M LoughnaneJ: L Morris

Seemed to benefit from drop to sprinting when winning a6f handicap at Wolverhampton by 2½L from Spirit of Wedza. May progress again, but an 8lb rise does mean that he's facing stronger opposition here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(10)
Spring Romance28
59-5OR: 73D
25/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Joey Haynes

Standout effort last year when winning at Nottingham in June. Still 1lb above that mark, and he's not come close to matching it in recent outings. Type to bounce back at some point, but hard to know when.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(2)
Barringtonv8
69-5OR: 73D
7/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Probably not the force of old, but his mark is in decline, and he's not been beaten too far on recent starts. Needs to show that he can halt his current slide, but not dismissed out of hand.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(4)
Waqaas30
69-4OR: 72D
66/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Nicola Currie

Won on the beach at Laytown in 2018, but lightly raced since joining current yard, and not much encouragement to be gleaned from either run in the last year.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(5)
Para Miot11
58-12OR: 66
20/1
T: S DurackJ: K Shoemark

Only win came over an extended 1½m, but shaped well on his return from a break at Lingfield last month over 7f. Below that level twice since, however, and shorter trip unlikely to be the answer.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Los Camachos (11/8), Enthaar (9/2), Venture (11/2), Rock Boy Grey (13/2), Barrington (7/1), Para Mio (20/1), Spring Romance (25/1), Cockney Hill (25/1), Harbour Storm (25/1), Pride Of Angels (33/1), Waqaas (66/1)

Verdict

The form of his defeat of Hart Stopper over C&D was boosted when that horse won at Newcastle on Thursday, and LOS CAMACHOS seems to have an awful lot in his favour as he bids to follow up that success. Rock Boy Grey improved for the drop to 6f last time, winning well at Wolverhampton, and has claims for all an 8lb rise asks him a stiffer question. Venture won a C&D novice in November, and looked unsuited to the track when fifth at Lingfield on his handicap bow. He can do better, and may be the chief threat to the selection.
  1. Los Camachos
  2. Venture
  3. Rock Boy Grey

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

