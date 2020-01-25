19:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Off from July 2018 until reappearing at Lingfield last month, and although she hinted that most of her ability was intact, no surprise if she needed a few runs to become competitive.
Dual winner in claimers early last year, and seemed to relish the drop to 6f when beating Hart Stopper 1L in an amateur contest over C&D last time. Runner-up won again on Thursday, and this gelding should be right in the thick of things once more.
Latest win at Sandown in September off 3lb lower. Below form, albeit not disgraced, in two AW runs over 5f since, and needs to raise his game a little if he's to improve his record.
Improved when a surprise 3¼L winner of a C&D novice in November, and ran to a similar level when fifth of 12 to Sword Exceed on handicap debut at Lingfield. Hung left there, and return to a right-handed track may help now.
Won a 6f novice at Wolverhampton in 2018, but presumably had problems since, and well beaten trying Fibresand after a lengthy absence last time. Needs to prove he retains ability, for all that run can be forgiven.
Off 9 months after winning a C&D novice in February, and while his comeback effort can be forgiven, he then finished last of 9 on handicap bow at Chelmsford. Blinkers tried now, and while a return to this track could help, he has something to prove.
Seemed to benefit from drop to sprinting when winning a6f handicap at Wolverhampton by 2½L from Spirit of Wedza. May progress again, but an 8lb rise does mean that he's facing stronger opposition here.
Standout effort last year when winning at Nottingham in June. Still 1lb above that mark, and he's not come close to matching it in recent outings. Type to bounce back at some point, but hard to know when.
Probably not the force of old, but his mark is in decline, and he's not been beaten too far on recent starts. Needs to show that he can halt his current slide, but not dismissed out of hand.
Won on the beach at Laytown in 2018, but lightly raced since joining current yard, and not much encouragement to be gleaned from either run in the last year.
Only win came over an extended 1½m, but shaped well on his return from a break at Lingfield last month over 7f. Below that level twice since, however, and shorter trip unlikely to be the answer.
Betting
Forecast
Los Camachos (11/8), Enthaar (9/2), Venture (11/2), Rock Boy Grey (13/2), Barrington (7/1), Para Mio (20/1), Spring Romance (25/1), Cockney Hill (25/1), Harbour Storm (25/1), Pride Of Angels (33/1), Waqaas (66/1)
Verdict
- Los Camachos
- Venture
- Rock Boy Grey
