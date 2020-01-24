Meetings

16:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Handicap (Class 5)
  • 2m 120y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:3m 42.44sOff time:16:45:38
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Dovils Date190
1110-0OR: 72D
50/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: S H James

Prolific 14-time winner landed a hat-trick over hurdles last summer. Not seen on the level since completing another hat-trick in 2017 and he is just 3lb higher here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(11)
Seaportt184
99-12OR: 70WS
9/1
T: S DurackJ: T P Queally

Useful in his prime for Andre Fabre but has had his problems more recently. Back from another break and looks a speculative risk.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Cohesionp11
79-11OR: 69C
6/1
T: D G BridgwaterJ: Poppy Bridgwater (5)

Rated 105 at his peak in 2017 before missing the whole of the following year. Mark fell dramatically last season following a string of dismal efforts, but his hurdling debut two weeks ago looked more positive. Worth a look in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Jamacho9
69-7OR: 65D
28/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: L P Keniry

Won a bumper on Tapeta for Brian Ellison and went close here on penultimate start (1m6f). Best to forgive a poor run on Fibresand last time and he has an each-way chance in a race lacking depth.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Building Bridgest46
49-5OR: 68
6/1
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: Cam Hardie

Winner on the Flat for Jessica Harrington and successful on hurdling debut for current handler. Looks attractively weighted, but needs to prove his stamina.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Master Burbidgeb121
99-4OR: 62
3/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: A Kirby

Fair second on last couple of starts and overall his best form is in a lower grade than this. Blinkers applied this time as he bids to end a drought stretching back to March 2018.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Star Of Athena28
59-3OR: 61BFC
4/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: D E Hogan (3)

Two best efforts have come here over 1m6f including a 5L victory in November. Suffered in the weights since, but gets some respite here and rider's 3lb claim could be valuable.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Yamatot37
79-2OR: 60CD
3/1
T: J C McConnellJ: B A Curtis

Heavily eased when a narrow C&D winner in October and now 12lb higher in the weights. The runner-up has scored since, but this still looks a much better race.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(7)
Storm Girl14
48-2OR: 45
250/1
T: S-J DaviesJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Has made no impact thus far and finished tailed off last time. Races from a long way out of the weights and impossible to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(9)
Mouriyani5
49-6OR: 69
T: Tom WardJ: Laura Coughlan
9
(6)
Padleyourowncanoe2
69-7OR: 60
T: C L TizzardJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Padleyourowncanoe (11/4), Master Burbidge (3/1), Yamato (3/1), Mouriyani (7/2), Star Of Athena (4/1), Building Bridges (6/1), Cohesion (6/1), Seaport (9/1), Jamacho (28/1), Dovils Date (50/1), Storm Girl (250/1)

Verdict

Building Bridges looks interesting based on his Irish form and a hurdling victory for his new yard. Stamina issues are a concern for him whereas Master Burbidge needs to prove himself in this grade. Yamato was heavily eased when scoring here in October but a 12lb rise in the weights is still asking a lot. Star Of Athena runs well here and is better weighted than recently but preference is for MOURIYANI. Tom Ward's charge is 2-4 on AW tracks and stayed on well to score here on Sunday over 1m6f. He escapes a penalty and given the likelihood of better to come he is hard to oppose.
  1. Mouriyani
  2. Star Of Athena
  3. Building Bridges

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
9/4
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby