16:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Prolific 14-time winner landed a hat-trick over hurdles last summer. Not seen on the level since completing another hat-trick in 2017 and he is just 3lb higher here.
Useful in his prime for Andre Fabre but has had his problems more recently. Back from another break and looks a speculative risk.
Rated 105 at his peak in 2017 before missing the whole of the following year. Mark fell dramatically last season following a string of dismal efforts, but his hurdling debut two weeks ago looked more positive. Worth a look in the market.
Won a bumper on Tapeta for Brian Ellison and went close here on penultimate start (1m6f). Best to forgive a poor run on Fibresand last time and he has an each-way chance in a race lacking depth.
Winner on the Flat for Jessica Harrington and successful on hurdling debut for current handler. Looks attractively weighted, but needs to prove his stamina.
Fair second on last couple of starts and overall his best form is in a lower grade than this. Blinkers applied this time as he bids to end a drought stretching back to March 2018.
Two best efforts have come here over 1m6f including a 5L victory in November. Suffered in the weights since, but gets some respite here and rider's 3lb claim could be valuable.
Heavily eased when a narrow C&D winner in October and now 12lb higher in the weights. The runner-up has scored since, but this still looks a much better race.
Has made no impact thus far and finished tailed off last time. Races from a long way out of the weights and impossible to fancy.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Padleyourowncanoe (11/4), Master Burbidge (3/1), Yamato (3/1), Mouriyani (7/2), Star Of Athena (4/1), Building Bridges (6/1), Cohesion (6/1), Seaport (9/1), Jamacho (28/1), Dovils Date (50/1), Storm Girl (250/1)
Verdict
- Mouriyani
- Star Of Athena
- Building Bridges
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.