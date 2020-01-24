Verdict

Mouriyani Star Of Athena Building Bridges

looks interesting based on his Irish form and a hurdling victory for his new yard. Stamina issues are a concern for him whereasneeds to prove himself in this grade.was heavily eased when scoring here in October but a 12lb rise in the weights is still asking a lot.runs well here and is better weighted than recently but preference is forTom Ward's charge is 2-4 on AW tracks and stayed on well to score here on Sunday over 1m6f. He escapes a penalty and given the likelihood of better to come he is hard to oppose.