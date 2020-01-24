Meetings
16:20 Pau Fri 24 January 2020
1
(9)
Mikeltosb1355
1010-4OR: CD
22/1
2
(10)
910-1OR: D
5/1
3
(1)
59-10OR: D
3/1
4
(13)
Faneur43
59-8OR: D
8/1
5
(5)
59-8OR: CD
6/1
6
(3)
Perego22
79-7OR: D
15/2
7
(11)
Lucknowb176
69-7OR:
22/1
8
(7)
Blue Linkv17
59-3OR:
40/1
9
(6)
69-2OR: CD
8/1
10
(8)
Madiva22
89-1OR: D
33/1
11
(2)
69-1OR:
22/1
12
(12)
68-8OR:
50/1
13
(4)
Giloulou20
78-7OR: C
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Giovanni Dal Ponte (3/1), Giloulou (7/2), Skaters Waltz (5/1), Baie D'Arguin (6/1), Perego (15/2), Faneur (8/1), Fuenteesteis (8/1), Vert Diamand (22/1), Lucknow (22/1), Mikeltos (22/1), Madiva (33/1), Blue Link (40/1), Blue Paint (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
