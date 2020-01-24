Meetings

  • Calixte Bayrou Handicap Hurdle
  • 2m 2f 195y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€35,280.002nd€11,201.003rd€5,600.004th€3,920.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:31:33
1
Memoire D'empereur56
511-4OR:
5/1
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: T Coutant (4)
2
Polikawa224
511-4OR:
18/1
T: Mlle S DaugreilhJ: M Daubry-barbier (9)
3
Zie De Ket21
511-3OR: C
4/1
T: C LefebvreJ: C Lefebvre
4
Duchesse De Launayv62
811-2OR:
7/2
T: A LacombeJ: B Dubourg (7)
5
Cadesco41
611-2OR:
9/1
T: A LacombeJ: A Renard
6
Jackiechope15
511-2OR:
25/1
T: E PaponJ: P Blot
7
Furia Francese14
511-2OR:
18/1
T: Mlle I GalloriniJ: T Beaurain
8
Charoit22
611-0OR:
20/1
T: F CellierJ: C Smeulders (7)
9
Cash Gameb22
810-10OR:
15/2
T: F HassineJ: V Bernard (2)
10
Lascar Grisb18
610-7OR:
5/2
T: D CottinJ: M Lefebvre (7)
11
One Wayb22
810-7OR:
40/1
T: J F CuencaJ: H Rodriguez Nunez (2)

Betting

Forecast

Lascar Gris (5/2), Duchesse De Launay (7/2), Zie De Ket (4/1), Memoire D'empereur (5/1), Cash Game (15/2), Cadesco (9/1), Polikawa (18/1), Furia Francese (18/1), Charoit (20/1), Jackiechope (25/1), One Way (40/1)

