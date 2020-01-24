15:15 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Is on a long losing sequence which goes back to June 2018. He did produce his best run for a while last time at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) where he was third of 12, beaten by 1¼L. Remains off the same mark. Has each-way claims.
Has failed to get off the mark in three attempts. She hit the frame last time at this course (1m) when she was third of 11 runners. Is now stepping up in trip which may help her chances. One for the shortlist.
Yet to prevail on the AW but has won twice on turf. Her last appearance came over hurdles at Plumpton (2m) where she was fifth of nine runners. Is down to a mark he can work with, however, others make a greater appeal.
Broke his maiden over this C&D last time out in a 10 runner contest where he justified going off as the 5/2 favourite. Has been raised 3lb in the weights for that success. Can't discount another strong bid here.
Has been in great form recently with a success over this C&D coming on his latest outing where he went off as the 5/4 favourite. Has gone up 4lb for that victory earlier this month. Big player once again.
Scored for the first time on the AW at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) two starts ago. Went close to repeating that success over the same C&D on his latest outing but he had to settle for second place of 12. Has gone up just 1lb. One to consider.
Is still looking for his first success on the AW but he has hit the frame twice in his last three outings. Could only finish eighth of 11 on his latest bid at Wolverhampton (1m4f). Needs to produce more from the same mark.
Was a comfortable winner at Chelmsford (1m2f) on his latest start last month in a 14 runner field where he went off at 7/2. Has been raised 8lb in the weights for that success. Has a good chance of following it up.
Prevailed on just his second career start in France at Deauville (6½f) as a two-year-old but has been unable to add to his tally since. Was ninth of 16 on his latest attempt at Newmarket (1m). Has been eased 5lb. Needs to improve.
Has been successful twice on turf but is 0-7 on the AW. Was fancied to run well last time at Wolverhampton (1m½f) but he could only finish seventh of nine as the 3/1 favourite. Stepping up in trip. Latest form is a concern.
Yet to score in three attempts so far. He was third of six on his second start at this course (6f). Taking a big step up in trip here on his handicap debut. Will be interesting if there is strong market confidence behind him.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Noble Peace (11/4), Crimewave (10/3), The Game Is On (7/1), Bustaan (7/1), Iron Mike (7/1), Rotherwick (10/1), Orange Suit (16/1), Admodum (16/1), Stormingin (20/1), Alvaro (20/1), Epic Adventure (25/1), Aztec Dreams (33/1)
Verdict
- Noble Peace
- Admodum
- The Game Is On
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.