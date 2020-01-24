Verdict

Noble Peace Admodum The Game Is On

has two wins from his last three starts at this course and he can continue his excellent run by adding another victory to his tally off this 4lb higher mark than when he prevailed over this C&D earlier this month.is bidding to follow up from his recent success at Chelmsford and is unlikely to be too far away, whilehas run well at Wolverhampton on his latest two efforts and should once again be in the mix.