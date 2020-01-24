Meetings

15:15 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

  • Betway Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 5.36sOff time:15:18:02
1
(9)
Rotherwick18
89-7OR: 75D
10/1
T: P F I ColeJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

Is on a long losing sequence which goes back to June 2018. He did produce his best run for a while last time at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) where he was third of 12, beaten by 1¼L. Remains off the same mark. Has each-way claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(11)
Bustaan13
49-4OR: 73
7/1
T: Owen BurrowsJ: K Shoemark

Has failed to get off the mark in three attempts. She hit the frame last time at this course (1m) when she was third of 11 runners. Is now stepping up in trip which may help her chances. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Stormingin53
79-4OR: 72D
20/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Yet to prevail on the AW but has won twice on turf. Her last appearance came over hurdles at Plumpton (2m) where she was fifth of nine runners. Is down to a mark he can work with, however, others make a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(12)
Crimewavev20
49-3OR: 72CD
10/3
T: Tom CloverJ: Jack Mitchell

Broke his maiden over this C&D last time out in a 10 runner contest where he justified going off as the 5/2 favourite. Has been raised 3lb in the weights for that success. Can't discount another strong bid here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Noble Peacet14
79-2OR: 70CD
11/4
T: Simon PearceJ: R Kingscote

Has been in great form recently with a success over this C&D coming on his latest outing where he went off as the 5/4 favourite. Has gone up 4lb for that victory earlier this month. Big player once again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
The Game Is Onb118
49-0OR: 69D
7/1
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: L Morris

Scored for the first time on the AW at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) two starts ago. Went close to repeating that success over the same C&D on his latest outing but he had to settle for second place of 12. Has gone up just 1lb. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Iron Mikeb69
49-0OR: 69BF
7/1
T: K DalgleishJ: Ben Sanderson (3)

Is still looking for his first success on the AW but he has hit the frame twice in his last three outings. Could only finish eighth of 11 on his latest bid at Wolverhampton (1m4f). Needs to produce more from the same mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Admodump43
79-0OR: 68D
16/1
T: J ButlerJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Was a comfortable winner at Chelmsford (1m2f) on his latest start last month in a 14 runner field where he went off at 7/2. Has been raised 8lb in the weights for that success. Has a good chance of following it up.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Epic Adventure83
58-13OR: 67
25/1
T: R A TealJ: S W Kelly

Prevailed on just his second career start in France at Deauville (6½f) as a two-year-old but has been unable to add to his tally since. Was ninth of 16 on his latest attempt at Newmarket (1m). Has been eased 5lb. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(8)
Orange Suit14
58-12OR: 66BFD
16/1
T: E De GilesJ: Hollie Doyle

Has been successful twice on turf but is 0-7 on the AW. Was fancied to run well last time at Wolverhampton (1m½f) but he could only finish seventh of nine as the 3/1 favourite. Stepping up in trip. Latest form is a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(3)
Alvaro59
48-9OR: 64
20/1
T: M WighamJ: J Quinn

Yet to score in three attempts so far. He was third of six on his second start at this course (6f). Taking a big step up in trip here on his handicap debut. Will be interesting if there is strong market confidence behind him.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(7)
Aztec Dreams94
79-2OR: 70
T: R RoweJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Noble Peace (11/4), Crimewave (10/3), The Game Is On (7/1), Bustaan (7/1), Iron Mike (7/1), Rotherwick (10/1), Orange Suit (16/1), Admodum (16/1), Stormingin (20/1), Alvaro (20/1), Epic Adventure (25/1), Aztec Dreams (33/1)

Verdict

NOBLE PEACE has two wins from his last three starts at this course and he can continue his excellent run by adding another victory to his tally off this 4lb higher mark than when he prevailed over this C&D earlier this month. Admodum is bidding to follow up from his recent success at Chelmsford and is unlikely to be too far away, while The Game Is On has run well at Wolverhampton on his latest two efforts and should once again be in the mix.
  1. Noble Peace
  2. Admodum
  3. The Game Is On

Video Replay

