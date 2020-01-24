Meetings
18:34 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 82
7/2
2
(2)
38-8OR: 81
12/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 95
8/1
5
(5)
Tynan105
38-8OR: 72BF
10/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 81
11/4
9
(9)
Heiressindyb127
38-8OR: 81
4/1
12
(12)
38-8OR: 82
4/1
13
(13)
Sweden33
38-8OR: 62
12/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Love Ranger16
38-8OR: 68
T: Barry CroftJ: Carlos Montalvo
7
(7)
Lady Panda26
38-8OR: 88
T: Lilli KurtineczJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
R V Treasure56
38-8OR: 79
T: Niall SavilleJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
So Dear44
38-8OR: 66
T: David FawkesJ: Luis Saez
11
(11)
Jimmyssmokedcarrot
38-8OR: -
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Pretty And Fast (11/4), Our Fantasy (7/2), Heiressindy (4/1), Lady Panda (4/1), Full Stride (4/1), Jimmyssmokedcarrot (9/2), R V Treasure (6/1), Tapped Twice (8/1), Tynan (10/1), Sweden (12/1), Independent Miss (12/1), So Dear (15/1), Love Ranger (20/1)
