18:34 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$27,089.002nd$8,600.003rd$4,300.004th$3,010.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:18:41:24
1
(1)
Our Fantasy21
38-8OR: 82
7/2
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Jairo Rendon
2
(2)
Independent Miss27
38-8OR: 81
12/1
T: Michael YatesJ: Miguel Vasquez
4
(4)
Tapped Twice21
38-8OR: 95
8/1
T: Don SwickJ: Charles Lopez
5
(5)
Tynan105
38-8OR: 72BF
10/1
T: Anthony HamiltonJ: Nik Juarez
6
(6)
Pretty And Fast21
38-8OR: 81
11/4
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Edgard Zayas
9
(9)
Heiressindyb127
38-8OR: 81
4/1
T: Teresa PompayJ: John Velazquez
12
(12)
Full Stride54
38-8OR: 82
4/1
T: William MottJ: J R Leparoux
13
(13)
Sweden33
38-8OR: 62
12/1
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Fanny Olsson

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Love Ranger16
38-8OR: 68
T: Barry CroftJ: Carlos Montalvo
7
(7)
Lady Panda26
38-8OR: 88
T: Lilli KurtineczJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
R V Treasure56
38-8OR: 79
T: Niall SavilleJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
So Dear44
38-8OR: 66
T: David FawkesJ: Luis Saez
11
(11)
Jimmyssmokedcarrot
38-8OR: -
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano

Betting

Forecast

Pretty And Fast (11/4), Our Fantasy (7/2), Heiressindy (4/1), Lady Panda (4/1), Full Stride (4/1), Jimmyssmokedcarrot (9/2), R V Treasure (6/1), Tapped Twice (8/1), Tynan (10/1), Sweden (12/1), Independent Miss (12/1), So Dear (15/1), Love Ranger (20/1)

