13:50 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
Overcame an absence and odds of 66-1 to land the Grand Annual in March dominating a large field and holding on well from the challengers. Unable to dominate in two underwhelming starts since and not getting any younger.
Ludlow win penultimately took chase record to 3-5 but flopped at the same track since with trainer unable to offer any explanation. Obviously that effort hard to ignore but earlier form gives him genuine claims.
Lost way badly for Gordon Elliott and two runs for this yard underwhelming although they were over hurdles. Need to see some signs before getting involved.
Likable sort took this race in 2018 but has been in less persuasive form of late with two ordinary efforts to start this season. Handicap within range if he is the horse of old but must prove that.
Won twice as a novice and second three times this season all over 1m7f at Wetherby. Latest effort behind a progressive novice and a big player here off a mark just 1lb higher.
Twice a winner in the summer but well held since in warmer contests. This perhaps a shade easier but still not seen enough in those efforts to recommend him.
Landed back-to-back races after a 372-day absence in the summer but non-factor more recently so perhaps handicapper now has his measure. Others preferred.
Same mark as when a C&D winner on good ground here in March. Fair effort on soft when third at Ludlow latest and looks likely to make a bold bid today with most boxes ticked as in his favour.
Won this race 12 months ago after a string of fine efforts including a prior win over Marracudja. In nothing like that form this season but yard in great order now after a slow start and he is 3lb lower than a year ago.
Won three times a s novice including over 2m3f here and ran a cracker when second (albeit beaten 16L) in the Grand Sefton over the Grand National fences last time out. May still be on the up based on that and respected here.
Emphatic winner of first two starts this season at Bangor and Huntingdon before getting bogged down on heavy at Warwick upped 12lb. Could bounce back on better ground and off bottom weight here.
Last Year's Winner
|Cracking Find
|8
|10-0
|9/2
|T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Sean Quinlan
Betting
Forecast
Cracking Find (7/2), Hawk High (9/2), Duke Of Navan (6/1), Twotwothree (6/1), Movie Legend (7/1), Wishfull Dreaming (8/1), Hatcher (10/1), Winter Escape (10/1), Western Miller (16/1), Croco Bay (20/1), Ball D'Arc (33/1), Ashoka (50/1)
Verdict
- Wishfull Dreaming
- Hawk High
- Movie Legend
