Meetings

13:50 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

  • Sky Bet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase (Class 2)
  • 2m 78y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£18,768.002nd£5,544.003rd£2,772.004th£1,386.005th£693.006th£348.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 4.82sOff time:13:50:51
2
Croco Bayp41
1311-5OR: 141CD
20/1
T: B I CaseJ: Kielan Woods

Overcame an absence and odds of 66-1 to land the Grand Annual in March dominating a large field and holding on well from the challengers. Unable to dominate in two underwhelming starts since and not getting any younger.

3
Hatcher37
711-5OR: 141BFDWS
10/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Ludlow win penultimately took chase record to 3-5 but flopped at the same track since with trainer unable to offer any explanation. Obviously that effort hard to ignore but earlier form gives him genuine claims.

4
Ball D'Arc13
911-1OR: 137D
33/1
T: P WinksJ: Alison Clarke (7)

Lost way badly for Gordon Elliott and two runs for this yard underwhelming although they were over hurdles. Need to see some signs before getting involved.

5
Duke Of Navan58
1210-13OR: 135CD
6/1
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day

Likable sort took this race in 2018 but has been in less persuasive form of late with two ordinary efforts to start this season. Handicap within range if he is the horse of old but must prove that.

6
Hawk Highb13
1010-12OR: 134BFD
9/2
T: T D EasterbyJ: B S Hughes

Won twice as a novice and second three times this season all over 1m7f at Wetherby. Latest effort behind a progressive novice and a big player here off a mark just 1lb higher.

7
Western Millerp,t23
910-11OR: 133
16/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

Twice a winner in the summer but well held since in warmer contests. This perhaps a shade easier but still not seen enough in those efforts to recommend him.

8
Ashoka13
810-8OR: 130D
50/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Conor Shoemark

Landed back-to-back races after a 372-day absence in the summer but non-factor more recently so perhaps handicapper now has his measure. Others preferred.

9
Movie Legendp37
1010-8OR: 130CD
7/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Same mark as when a C&D winner on good ground here in March. Fair effort on soft when third at Ludlow latest and looks likely to make a bold bid today with most boxes ticked as in his favour.

10
Cracking Find48
910-6OR: 128CD
7/2
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Won this race 12 months ago after a string of fine efforts including a prior win over Marracudja. In nothing like that form this season but yard in great order now after a slow start and he is 3lb lower than a year ago.

11
Wishfull Dreamingp,t48
910-5OR: 127CD
8/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Won three times a s novice including over 2m3f here and ran a cracker when second (albeit beaten 16L) in the Grand Sefton over the Grand National fences last time out. May still be on the up based on that and respected here.

12
Twotwothree43
710-0OR: 122BFD
6/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Sean Quinlan

Emphatic winner of first two starts this season at Bangor and Huntingdon before getting bogged down on heavy at Warwick upped 12lb. Could bounce back on better ground and off bottom weight here.

Non-Runners

1
Winter Escape28
911-12OR: 148
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cracking Find810-09/2
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Sean Quinlan

Forecast

Cracking Find (7/2), Hawk High (9/2), Duke Of Navan (6/1), Twotwothree (6/1), Movie Legend (7/1), Wishfull Dreaming (8/1), Hatcher (10/1), Winter Escape (10/1), Western Miller (16/1), Croco Bay (20/1), Ball D'Arc (33/1), Ashoka (50/1)

Verdict

Very few of these can safely be ruled out in what is a really warm contest. Seemingly progressive second-season chaser WISHFULL DREAMING ran really well at Aintree last time out and he gets the nod today with his jumping certainly a major plus. After three seconds in as many races this term Hawk High deserves to win again and he looks sure to go well once more. Movie Legend won off this mark over C&D just 10 months ago so he also looks sure to make his presence felt.
  1. Wishfull Dreaming
  2. Hawk High
  3. Movie Legend

