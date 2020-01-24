Verdict

Wishfull Dreaming Hawk High Movie Legend

Very few of these can safely be ruled out in what is a really warm contest. Seemingly progressive second-season chaserran really well at Aintree last time out and he gets the nod today with his jumping certainly a major plus. After three seconds in as many races this termdeserves to win again and he looks sure to go well once more.won off this mark over C&D just 10 months ago so he also looks sure to make his presence felt.