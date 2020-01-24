Meetings

13:07 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

  • Noisy Sur Oise Handicap
  • 1m, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:27:38
1
(15)
Realisatorb41
89-6OR:
20/1
T: Cjm WoltersJ: A Pouchin (3)
2
(9)
Siglo De Oro21
59-4OR: C
7/2
T: L LoiselJ: M Guyon
3
(6)
Des Annees Folles13
79-4OR: D
7/1
T: P AddaJ: C Pacaut (3)
4
(16)
Cloud21
119-4OR: CD
7/1
T: Mme Y AlmenraderJ: A Madamet
5
(5)
Highest Rockeur20
69-4OR:
11/2
T: Mme V DeissJ: Q Perrette (3)
6
(13)
Minnehaha48
59-2OR: D
16/1
T: A SchouteetJ: C Le Gland (7)
7
(3)
Swansea Beachv20
59-2OR: D
9/1
T: S DehezJ: S Pasquier
8
(4)
Motorsport50
59-2OR:
7/2
T: Frau Y VollmerJ: L Boisseau
9
(10)
Enjoy Bilberry228
59-2OR:
40/1
T: Melanie WegheJ: J Marien
10
(8)
Armoricab21
89-1OR: CD
11/1
T: G CourbotJ: F Lefebvre
11
(2)
Nice Cause36
59-1OR:
20/1
T: Mlle L Rohn-pelvinJ: A Lemaitre
12
(17)
Vent Charlie79
59-1OR:
28/1
T: Mlle C AuvrayJ: H Journiac
13
(12)
Romantic Pur72
89-1OR: D
28/1
T: Mlle B RenkJ: L Grosso (3)
14
(11)
Aimee25
88-13OR: D
25/1
T: T V D TroostJ: S Breux
15
(1)
Saphirside25
118-12OR: D
18/1
T: D SmagaJ: A Duporte (7)
16
(14)
Vision Of Twilight21
88-12OR: D
12/1
T: Mme C LaurJ: W Saraiva

Non-Runners

17
(7)
Convicted22
88-10OR: -
T: P&F MonfortJ: E Hardouin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Siglo De Oro (7/2), Motorsport (7/2), Highest Rockeur (11/2), Cloud (7/1), Des Annees Folles (7/1), Swansea Beach (9/1), Armorica (11/1), Vision Of Twilight (12/1), Minnehaha (16/1), Saphirside (18/1), Nice Cause (20/1), Realisator (20/1), Aimee (25/1), Convicted (25/1), Romantic Pur (28/1), Vent Charlie (28/1), Enjoy Bilberry (40/1)

