Meetings
13:07 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020
1
(15)
Realisatorb41
89-6OR:
20/1
2
(9)
59-4OR: C
7/2
3
(6)
79-4OR: D
7/1
4
(16)
Cloud21
119-4OR: CD
7/1
5
(5)
69-4OR:
11/2
6
(13)
59-2OR: D
16/1
7
(3)
59-2OR: D
9/1
8
(4)
59-2OR:
7/2
9
(10)
59-2OR:
40/1
10
(8)
Armoricab21
89-1OR: CD
11/1
11
(2)
59-1OR:
20/1
12
(17)
59-1OR:
28/1
13
(12)
89-1OR: D
28/1
14
(11)
Aimee25
88-13OR: D
25/1
15
(1)
118-12OR: D
18/1
16
(14)
88-12OR: D
12/1
Non-Runners
17
(7)
Convicted22
88-10OR: -
T: P&F MonfortJ: E Hardouin
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Siglo De Oro (7/2), Motorsport (7/2), Highest Rockeur (11/2), Cloud (7/1), Des Annees Folles (7/1), Swansea Beach (9/1), Armorica (11/1), Vision Of Twilight (12/1), Minnehaha (16/1), Saphirside (18/1), Nice Cause (20/1), Realisator (20/1), Aimee (25/1), Convicted (25/1), Romantic Pur (28/1), Vent Charlie (28/1), Enjoy Bilberry (40/1)
