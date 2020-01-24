Meetings

11:25 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

  • Chemin Hallage Handicap
  • 1m 1f 97y, Standard
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:39:18
1
(15)
Dirty Dozen32
49-6OR:
9/2
T: A G BottiJ: C Demuro
2
(16)
Grace Of Cliffs21
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Mme J HendriksJ: A Duporte (7)
3
(8)
Sveav127
49-6OR: D
20/1
T: M&S NiggeJ: H Journiac
4
(5)
Mon Ciel Etoile32
49-5OR:
13/2
T: E LyonJ: T Bachelot
5
(13)
Dragon Love25
49-4OR:
25/1
T: Y FouinJ: J Marcialis (3)
6
(9)
Ale Tango43
49-3OR:
15/2
T: Cha RossiJ: P C Boudot
7
(11)
Pleasant Hope32
49-3OR:
11/2
T: B DrieuxJ: Q Perrette (3)
8
(4)
Happy Endingv20
49-3OR:
14/1
T: Mlle H MennessierJ: E Lebreton (3)
9
(3)
Suman66
49-3OR:
11/1
T: Rod ColletJ: A Pouchin (3)
10
(12)
Lauderdale15
49-1OR:
16/1
T: E ThueuxJ: A Hamelin
11
(7)
Painted Rockv42
49-1OR:
33/1
T: M RollandJ: I Mendizabal
12
(17)
Lovely Missb21
48-13OR:
40/1
T: G CourbotJ: T Baron
13
(10)
Reine De Luneb20
48-13OR:
15/2
T: S MorineauJ: L Boisseau
14
(2)
Fire Fighterb138
48-13OR:
12/1
T: Mlle A WattelJ: G Benoist
15
(1)
Mister Mariov15
48-11OR:
13/2
T: S DehezJ: S Pasquier
16
(14)
Always Somewhere50
48-10OR:
25/1
T: Mlle Mlle C AlesiJ: S Maillot
17
(6)
Moonlight In Japanv54
48-8OR: C
25/1
T: D De WaeleJ: V Cheminaud

Betting

Forecast

Dirty Dozen (9/2), Pleasant Hope (11/2), Mon Ciel Etoile (13/2), Mister Mario (13/2), Ale Tango (15/2), Reine De Lune (15/2), Suman (11/1), Fire Fighter (12/1), Happy Ending (14/1), Lauderdale (16/1), Svea (20/1), Always Somewhere (25/1), Dragon Love (25/1), Moonlight In Japan (25/1), Painted Rock (33/1), Grace Of Cliffs (33/1), Lovely Miss (40/1)

