Meetings

17:50 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$19,530.002nd$6,200.003rd$3,100.004th$2,171.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:50:47
1
(1)
Booby Trap23
48-8OR: 81D
15/2
T: Mertkan KantarmaciJ: Kendrick Carmouche
2
(2)
Vintage Hollywood24
58-11OR: 96D
4/6
T: Gary GulloJ: Eric Cancel
3
(3)
Purchasing Power23
58-11OR: 81BFD
7/2
T: A AvilaJ: Dylan Davis
4
(4)
Le Gros Bill15
48-11OR: 71D
66/1
T: Luis MirandaJ: Dalton Brown
5
(5)
Horoscope26
68-8OR: 84D
6/1
T: David CannizzoJ: Manuel Franco
6
(6)
Sounds Good23
48-11OR: 69D
66/1
T: Karl GrusmarkJ: Andre Worrie
7
(7)
Woodbury23
48-11OR: 84D
8/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Vintage Hollywood (4/6), Purchasing Power (7/2), Horoscope (6/1), Booby Trap (15/2), Woodbury (8/1), Sounds Good (66/1), Le Gros Bill (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

