Meetings

14:35 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

  • Prix De Vienne-krieau - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:42:45
1
(1)
Eronn Castelets36
60-0OR:
100/1
T: Mme G MasschaeleJ: Ph Masschaele
2
(2)
Emissoro27
60-0OR:
22/1
T: F AnneJ: F Anne
3
(3)
Elan27
60-0OR:
18/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
4
(4)
Elegant Castelets27
60-0OR:
8/1
T: S GuaratoJ: Y Lebourgeois
5
(5)
Etienos De Chenou27
60-0OR:
25/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
6
(6)
Evariste Du Bourg24
60-0OR:
10/11
T: J M RoubaudJ: E Raffin
7
(7)
Esope213
60-0OR:
16/1
T: J MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
8
(8)
Espoir Du Noyer31
60-0OR:
7/1
T: J L BigeonJ: B Robin
9
(9)
Enzo Slipper27
60-0OR:
7/1
T: Dirk MeulebroukJ: F Ouvrie
10
(10)
Earl Chick55
60-0OR:
33/1
T: D BrohierJ: D Brohier
11
(11)
Emir Sly12
60-0OR:
28/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse
12
(12)
Eros Du Brisse27
60-0OR:
16/1
T: D ThorelJ: F Lagadeuc
13
(13)
El Padrino Noa116
60-0OR:
40/1
T: J VanhouckeJ: Ch Martens
14
(14)
Esquilin12
60-0OR:
22/1
T: M LendersJ: P Levesque
15
(15)
El Ninio Haufor27
60-0OR:
12/1
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon
16
(16)
Ecureuil De Claire35
60-0OR:
12/1
T: F BoismartelJ: J F Senet

Forecast

Evariste Du Bourg (10/11), Enzo Slipper (7/1), Espoir Du Noyer (7/1), Elegant Castelets (8/1), El Ninio Haufor (12/1), Ecureuil De Claire (12/1), Eros Du Brisse (16/1), Esope (16/1), Elan (18/1), Esquilin (22/1), Emissoro (22/1), Etienos De Chenou (25/1), Emir Sly (28/1), Earl Chick (33/1), El Padrino Noa (40/1), Eronn Castelets (100/1)

