14:35 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Evariste Du Bourg (10/11), Enzo Slipper (7/1), Espoir Du Noyer (7/1), Elegant Castelets (8/1), El Ninio Haufor (12/1), Ecureuil De Claire (12/1), Eros Du Brisse (16/1), Esope (16/1), Elan (18/1), Esquilin (22/1), Emissoro (22/1), Etienos De Chenou (25/1), Emir Sly (28/1), Earl Chick (33/1), El Padrino Noa (40/1), Eronn Castelets (100/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.